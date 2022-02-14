'Terrorism will be wiped off': Gambhir, Kohli & others honour Pulwama attack martyrs

Three years have passed since the Pulwana Terror attack but the thoughts about the incident still send shivers. On February 14, 2019, around 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in the terror attack. The convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Pulwama district. Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir and current India cricketer Virat Kohli paid tribute to the Pulwama martyrs.

Pulwama attack: Current and former India cricketers pay tribute to CRPF jawans

National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman paid tribute to the Pulwama martyrs by sharing the image of the jawans who lost their lives in the attack. He also saluted the jawans who laid down their lives. Virat Kohli also paid respect to the Pulwama attack martyrs stating that they will always be in his hearts. Gautam Gambhir in his tweet insisted that terrorism will be removed from the world.

My tribute to the martyrs and the families of the Pulwama attack. Always in our hearts. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 14, 2022

Terrorism will be wiped off from the face of this earth. Never forget #PulwamaAttack — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 14, 2022

Salute to the brave CRPF Jawans who laid down their lives in the #PulwamaAttack.

Heartfelt tributes to the martyrs . Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/udUVgxFOhy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 14, 2022

Former India opener Virender Sehwag in his tweet wrote that he is feeling very privileged to contribute in a small way to the lives of sons of our heroes of Pulwama attack. He shared the image of the kids of the jawans who died in the attack and revealed that they have been studying at Sehwag International School.

Very privileged to have been able to contribute in a small way in the lives of son of our heroes of #PulwamaAttack who have been studying at @SehwagSchool



Batsman-Arpit Singh s/o Shaheed Ram Vakeel &

Bowler-Rahul Soreng s/o Shaheed Vijay Soreng.

Naman to all bravehearts 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ig9CPIoKRB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 14, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid to the Pulwama martyrs with a tweet in which he wrote, "I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country."

Pulwama terror attack

The suicide bomber who was a 22-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar, rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus which had army personnel travelling in it. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at around 3.15 p.m., resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured.

In October 2020, in a shocking admission, a senior Pakistani Minister admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in India.

While tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the security forces have been given permission to choose the timing, place and nature of their response to the Pulwama terror attack. India then launched a counter-terror airstrike against a JeM training camp.

In the early hours of February 26, 2019, the IAF jets bombed the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan and avenged the Pulwama terrorist attack.