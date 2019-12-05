Texas Rangers Reveal New Stadium Features And This Legends Tribute Will Blow Your Mind

The Texas Rangers have announced the dimensions of their new Globe Life Field stadium on Thursday. The Globe Life Field is under construction and is expected to open on March 23 2020. Rangers’ former home stadium Globe Life Park is all set to be revamped into a football stadium, while the new Global Life Field takes over the home stadium duties for MLB side Texas Rangers.

Texas Rangers new stadium pays a hidden tribute to legends

Introducing the field dimensions at the future home of the @Rangers. pic.twitter.com/UyZ4ppK47U — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) December 4, 2019

In a touch of class, the Texas Rangers have paid tribute to their legends through specific numbers in the dimensions. Each of the aspects has special meaning as mentioned by the Global Life Field on their official Twitter account. In honour of #29, Adrian Beltre. Leftfield then juts out to 334 feet, in recognition of #34, Nolan Ryan. The left-centre power alley is 372 feet, a tribute to 1972 when the Rangers played their inaugural season in Arlington. In honour of #10, Michael Young, the deepest part of the park is 410 feet. Dead centre field is 407 feet, in celebration of #7, Pudge Rodriguez. The right-centre power alley is 374 feet, in honour of the 1974 “Turnaround Gang” Rangers. And the right field foul pole is 326 feet away, in recognition of #26, Johnny Oates. The distance behind home plate from the plate to the barrier directly behind it is 42 feet, in honour of Jackie Robinson.

Texas Rangers unveil new uniform

Texas Rangers’ took batting practice Wednesday at the Global Life Field. Left-handed hitters Willie Calhoun and Joey Gallo had no complaints either and said that they are looking forward to playing at the new stadium. Rangers had earlier announced that the stadium could hold up to 40,300 people. Texas Rangers had earlier revealed their new uniform for the new MLB season.

