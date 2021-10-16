Texas Vs Oklahoma: How To Watch, Schedule, Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel And Details

No 25 Texas will lock horns against No 12 Oklahoma State in a college football match on Saturday. While Texas will enter the field on the back of a humiliating defeat, Oklahoma State is still undefeated and will look to maintain the record even after Saturday's game. Texas was handed a defeat by Oklahoma Sooner on October 9 as the match saw the Longhorns blow up its biggest lead in the history of the Red River Showdown, a name given to the bilateral competition played between the two sides.

Texas vs Oklahoma: H2H record

The Longhorns and the Cowboys have played 35 games against each other. In terms of head-to-head record, Texas holds an advantage over Oklahoma with 26 wins in 35 games. Oklahoma, on the other hand, has won just 9 games against Texas. However, Oklahoma has dominated the matchup in the past decade by winning seven out of eleven games against Texas.

Texas vs Oklahoma: How to watch?

The match will be aired live on Fox at around 9:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 12:00 pm local time. Online audiences in North America will be able to live stream the match on fuboTV, which they can also try for free. The match will be played at the Darrell K. Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Texas vs Oklahoma: Preview

Oklahoma State has won all of the last five games that it has played this season, while Texas has won only three of its last five. Texas lost 55-48 against the Sooners on October 9, which became one of their most humiliating loss in the recent past given the intense rivalry they enjoy with their Red River Showdown partner. Texas, however, has made a dramatic improvement in its offence, especially after Steve Sarkisian joined the side as head coach.

Oklahoma State, which is primarily known for its offences, is currently in great form with its defence looking solid this season. The side has managed to hold teams to just 305.2 yards and 18.6 points per game, second only to Iowa State amongst the Big 12 teams. Experts believe Oklahoma State will edge Texas to win tonight's Big 12 matchup between the two sides.

