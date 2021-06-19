Last Updated:

'Thank You Milkha Singhji': Anand Mahindra Notes What 'Flying Sikh' Was For His Generation

Automobile giant Anand Mahindra has paid his last respects to the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh who passed away after a month-long battle with COVID-19

Milkha Singh, Anand Mahindra

Image Courtesy: PTI


Automobile giant Anand Mahindra has come forward and paid a special tribute to the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh who passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. 

However, what really stood out here is that the business magnate has precisely clarified what Milkha Singh really meant to his generation and that the four-time Asian Games gold medallist was not just an athlete.

Anand Mahindra comes up with a special tribute to Milkha Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Anand Mahindra described how his generation can explain what Milkha Singh meant to them.

Giving further clarification on the same, the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra wrote that the 'Flying Sikh' wasn’t just an athlete and then went on to mention that to a society still suffering the insecurities of post-colonialism, he was a sign that we could be the best in the world. 

Anand Mahindra concluded by thanking the champion athlete for instilling that confidence in him and his generation.

Even netizens were on the same page with Anand Mahindra. Here's what they had to say.

Milkha Singh death

The 91-year-old sprinter had been discharged from Fortis Hospital, Mohali in a 'stable condition' after battling COVID-19 on May 30. His family had requested to take him back home while his wife 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU on the same day due to increased oxygen requirement. However, his condition worsened during his post-COVID recovery period and he had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER on June 3 due to "dipping levels of oxygen"

Milkha Singh breathed his last on June 18, 11.30 PM. His 85-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur who is the former national volleyball captain lost the battle to COVID-19 and passed away on June 12. 

As soon as the news of Milkha Singh's death broke out, several Indian officials including President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared their condolences on Twitter. Sports personalities including Yograj Singh, Babita Phogat, Mahavir Singh Phogat, Sachin Tendulkar, and several others shared their grievances. 

