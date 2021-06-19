'Thank You Milkha Singhji': Anand Mahindra Notes What 'Flying Sikh' Was For His Generation

Automobile giant Anand Mahindra has come forward and paid a special tribute to the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh who passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

However, what really stood out here is that the business magnate has precisely clarified what Milkha Singh really meant to his generation and that the four-time Asian Games gold medallist was not just an athlete.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Anand Mahindra described how his generation can explain what Milkha Singh meant to them.

Giving further clarification on the same, the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra wrote that the 'Flying Sikh' wasn’t just an athlete and then went on to mention that to a society still suffering the insecurities of post-colonialism, he was a sign that we could be the best in the world.

Anand Mahindra concluded by thanking the champion athlete for instilling that confidence in him and his generation.

He wasn’t just an athlete. To a society still suffering the insecurities of post-colonialism he was a sign that we could be the best in the world. Thank you, Milkha Singhji, for giving us that confidence. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 18, 2021

Even netizens were on the same page with Anand Mahindra. Here's what they had to say.

‘Discipline, hard work, will power…. My experience made me so hard that I wasn't even scared of death.’

~ #MilkhaSingh



Legends never die #FlyingSikh 🙏🏻 — Abhinav Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@ABHINAVsr) June 18, 2021

Milkha Singh’s success was testimony to the saying that “hard work, perseverance and faith are key elements to success” and that there is no substitute for sheer hard work.

Coming generations will draw inspiration from his life❤️ — Rishav Shukla (@rishavshukla22) June 18, 2021

Today nation lost one her greatest athletes & Olympian ever. What a tragedy, just a few days back his soul mate left him for the heavenly abode, it was their enduring love, that can’t kept them apart. May your beautiful soul rest in peace Sir🙏🇮🇳 — Manish Singh🇮🇳 (@singhmkr) June 18, 2021

Flying Sikh is no more.

What a life what a journey.



Your life, your story, your struggle will continue to inspire millions of Indians for the decades to come.



Rest in power, 👑. #MilkhaSingh — Surendra Indian (@Surinde28873667) June 18, 2021

This comes from the heart ... — Philosopher (@recce_in) June 18, 2021

Rest In peace Milka Singh Ji, rightly said Sir he wasn’t Just the athlete he was an inspiration for all of us. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — true_indian (@India_Shine_100) June 18, 2021

He is a legend.. inspiration to many not only for youth..the whole society inspired by you sir..I'm not using "was" coz he will always alive in our hearts. — Sam Mehta (@sammehta7974) June 18, 2021

The 91-year-old sprinter had been discharged from Fortis Hospital, Mohali in a 'stable condition' after battling COVID-19 on May 30. His family had requested to take him back home while his wife 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU on the same day due to increased oxygen requirement. However, his condition worsened during his post-COVID recovery period and he had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER on June 3 due to "dipping levels of oxygen"

Milkha Singh breathed his last on June 18, 11.30 PM. His 85-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur who is the former national volleyball captain lost the battle to COVID-19 and passed away on June 12.

As soon as the news of Milkha Singh's death broke out, several Indian officials including President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared their condolences on Twitter. Sports personalities including Yograj Singh, Babita Phogat, Mahavir Singh Phogat, Sachin Tendulkar, and several others shared their grievances.