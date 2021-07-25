'Thankful' Mirabai Chanu Dedicates Tokyo Olympics Silver Medal To 'citizens Of India'

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has expressed gratitude to the entire nation for their prayers and good wishes after she opened India's medal tally by successfully clinching silver in the Women's 49kg category.

Mirabai Chanu showcased an outstanding performance but could not finish on top of the podium. It was China's Hoi Zhihui who won the gold medal with a total lift of 210kg which is also a new Olympic record.

"Yesterday, I won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and therefore, I wish to dedicate this to all the citizens of India and am also thankful to the entire nation for their prayers and good wishes. It is because of them that I could win a medal. I wish to thank them all. Jai Hind!", said Mirabai Chanu in a video posted by the champion weightlifter on her official Twitter handle.

I am thankful to our entire nation for their prayers and goodwishes. pic.twitter.com/z0gH6Pnn6l — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 25, 2021

Mirabai Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz of the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg. World Champion China's Hoi Zhihui topped the standings at the halfway mark lifting 92kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing Zhihui to stay top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift.

In the clean and jerk event, Chanu who holds the world record of 119kg registered herself for 110kg lift. China's Zhihui opted for 109kg lift, while Delacruz decided to go for 108kg. The US lifter however failed to lift the weight in all her three attempts. Zhihui managed to lift 109kg in her first attempt and upped her ante by registering for 114 kg in her second lift. Chanu cleared the 110kg lift confirming the silver medal for India in the event. In the second lift, Zhihui created an Olympic record by lifting the 114 kg mark, which was broken by Chanu, who lifted 115kg in her second lift. In the third attempt, the Chinese lifter cleared the 116kg mark to create a new Olympic record. Chanu failed to lift 117 kg in her final attempt to ultimately settling for silver.