The Broncos Expect A Full Dose Of Josh Jacobs When The Raiders Visit To Open The Season

The Denver Broncos will watch running back Javonte Williams ' workload as he continues his comeback from a major knee injury that cost him most of last season.

They don’t expect the Las Vegas Raiders to similarly ease the league’s reigning rushing champion back into action after Josh Jacobs’ protracted contract dispute kept him out most of the summer.

“I think he’ll have the freshest legs on the field Sunday,” said Alex Singleton, the Broncos’ leading tackler a year ago.

The AFC West foes kick off their seasons at Empower Field with the Broncos trying to snap a six-game losing streak to the Raiders. It’s a skid many fans feel is more painful than Denver’s 15-game losing streak to the Chiefs because, well, Kansas City is good, at least.

The Raiders have been bad for a while. They’re coming off their fourth losing season in six years. The Broncos have been even worse, posting six straight losing seasons while churning through coaches and quarterbacks.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards last season. He didn’t want to play under the $10.1 million franchise tag, so he sat out until two weeks ago, when he and the Raiders finally agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels indicated during training camp that Jacobs likely would receive a similar workload as last season, when he had nearly 400 touches between rushing and receiving. McDaniels also said a player needs practice time to get up to speed.

So, Sunday will show if two weeks was sufficient for Jacobs to get reacclimated to football and accustomed to QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who has replaced Derek Carr.

Garoppolo said Jacobs knows the offense “but just getting on the same page with him, a couple swing routes, check-down routes, things like that” is what the pair has been working on. “We’re trying to get on the same page. With the run game I mean he’s as good as they come, so it makes my job pretty easy.”

The Broncos are breaking in a new offense under new coach Sean Payton, whose dual mission is to resuscitate a franchise and rescue both Russell Wilson’s career and the $245 million investment the team’s owners made in way of a five-year extension before Wilson posted the worst season of his career in 2022.

Payton concurs with the notion you don’t fix Wilson, you find him.

“And our job is to find him,” Payton said.