The Great Khali Mocks Trolls For Bizarre & Impossible Requests; 'Don't Do Bad Comments'

Indian wrestler and WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) Hall-of-Famer 'The Great Khali' aka. Dalip Singh Rana has set social media abuzz as people have been writing to him and asking him to do impossible feats (much like the Rajinikanth/Chuck Norris/Jack Bauer series of impossibilities) for the past few days. The Great Khali memes have been doing rounds on social media and it seems like the giant wrestler is enjoying the bizarre requests from netizens in his comments section.

The Great Khali Breaks Silence Over Bizarre Comments

Dalip Singh Rana, popular by the name of 'The Great Khali', took the wrestling industry by storm when he debuted in WWE. When The Great Khali made his debut he was considered as one of the tallest wrestlers to ever step in the ring of World Wrestling Entertainment, shorter only than a handful such as the Giant Gonzales. Notably, he is taller than The Big Show - the contemporary 'giant' of wrestling. The Great Khali's massive physical stature has drawn the attention of people on social media who now are asking the 48-year-old wrestler to pull off some impossible tasks. Recently, the Himachal Pradesh-born wrestler shared a series of videos on Instagram and surprised everyone when he expressed his gratitude to the people who are asking to pull out impossible tasks from the wrestler.

The Great Khali on Friday shared a video on his Instagram and thanked his fans for commenting on his posts. "I want to say thank you so much who are supporting me and following me on Instagram. So I really appreciate and keep supporting me like this and keep enjoying my Instagram and the type of comments all of you are writing, try to write better comments, and don't do wrong comments."

Earlier, it was reported that The Great Khali has limited his comments section after getting continuous bizarre requests on his posts; however, the wrestler in another video refuted this and said that Instagram has some guidelines and that it had limited or turned off the comments section.

The Great Khali Responds On The Bizzare Requests From Netizens

The Great Khali on Saturday shared a commercial video on his Instagram in which he actually responded to various 'The Great Khali memes' on social media. In the video shared, one user, asks The Great Khali to separate Hydrogen and Oxygen from water (H2O) on that the wrestler replies, 'I am wrestler, not a scientist'. Another user asks to 'land an airplane on his forehead', on that The Great Khali hilariously asks, 'Yours or mine?'. Again a user asks the wrestler to jump into the water and change the orbit of the Earth, on that The Great Khal responds, 'I think you have failed in science.'

In the video, the wrestler added why he is known as The Great Khali and says, "I am called The Great Khali because I eat extra and I do extra exercise and I do everything extra."

(Image Credits: wwe.com/@iMohilKhare/@tweetsonli/Instagram- thegreatkhali)