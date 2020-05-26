The Match Becomes Most-watched Golf Match In US Cable History, Clocks 5.8 Million Viewers

Sunday's charity golf clash between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson raised over $20 million that will benefit coronavirus relief efforts. Also involving NFL duo Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, the golf showdown at The Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida was an exciting event for fans, be it from an entertainment or sporting standpoint. On Monday, Turner Sports announced that the exhibition match drew an average of 5.8 million viewers. The success of the match is evident as it also managed to beat out Michael Jordan's documentary, The Last Dance, which averaged around 5.6 million viewers per episode.

Also Read | The Match Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning's Comment On Rob Gronkowski And Tom Brady Sends NFL Fans Into A Frenzy

The Match ratings: Averages 5.8 million viewers

Turner Sports shared the details of the viewership of The Match: Champions for Charity, on their social media handles. It drew a peak viewership of 6.3 million viewers between 5.45 and 6:00 PM ET. Also, it was the No.1 program throughout the day across all television networks. The rating makes the charity match the most-watched golf event in cable television history.

Turner Sports’ Presentation of #CapitalOnesTheMatch Delivers Most-Watched Golf Telecast in Cable Television History



Full release: https://t.co/7El6sao73h pic.twitter.com/S3Ov45UuuN — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) May 25, 2020

Also Read | Tom Brady 'tears Pants On TV' After Hitting Shot During The Match Champions For Charity

The Match golf actions between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

It is quite easy to gauge the success of The Match, considering it was a cross-sport event featuring two of NFL's greatest quarterbacks in Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. For non-golf American fans, the aura of watching live sports for the first time in over two months was apparently enough to draw their attention towards Sunday's event.

Also Read | The Match Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning Win TV Charity Match As Good As Real Thing

As mentioned above, the clash was an entertaining affair with Peyton Manning and Tom Brady roasting each other throughout the day, Charles Barkley's commentary and the numerous side wagers. Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning teamed up to beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Mickelson and Brady trailed for much of the 18-hole match but made things interesting on the back nine.

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning were 3 up through 10 holes but quickly saw their lead fall to 1 up through 14. They managed to hold on, with Woods finishing the contest to 1 up.

The Match highlights: Tom Brady makes a stunning birdie

The Match golf cart auction

Each of the four competitors had personalised golf carts which were supposed to be auctioned after the match. Peyton Manning's golf cart celebrated his time with the Colts on one side and the other side paid a tribute to his second Super Bowl team, the Denver Broncos.

Peyton’s #TheMatch over-the-top “let’s throw every team I played for plus as many sponsors as possible” golf cart is everything. That is all. pic.twitter.com/EfUTnufgSh — Reba (@rebeccasehee) May 25, 2020

Also Read | Tom Brady Shuts Down Charles Barkley After Making An Epic Shot In The Match