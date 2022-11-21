'The Struggles This Year..': Lewis Hamilton On Mercedes Future After Abu Dhabi 2022 Upset

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s 2022 season came to a disappointing conclusion as he retired from the race with two laps remaining. It brought back tough memories for Sir Hamilton fans, who were reminded of his dramatic title defeat to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen last season. Interestingly, in the Lap 1 of the race, Hamilton was involved in an incident with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, which looked similar to Lewis’ Lap 1 battle against Verstappen in Abu Dhabi GP 2021.

Meanwhile, after suffering the DNF, Hamilton revealed his thoughts on the Lap 1 incident, while also giving a subtle hint at the future plans in Mercedes. It is pertinent to mention that the 2022 season was an average one for the German team that clinched eight consecutive F1 constructors’ championship titles from 2014 to 2021. The team managed to get on the top spot of the podium only once when George Russell picked up his maiden race win at the Sao Paulo GP 2022 in Brazil.

Lewis Hamilton on future plans for Mercedes

As reported by Express, shedding light on the incident with the Ferrari in Lap 1, Hamilton revealed the floor of his car took a big hit from hit and the car lost a bit of performance. Speaking to Sky Sports, the seven-time World Champion added that he started with a car he didn’t want and suffered a similar end to the race as well. He further explained what the future holds for the team, revealing he will be back in the factory for a few weeks.

"We kept working away at improving it but the fundamentals have been there all the way through. It’s been more of a team-building exercise this year and I’m proud of everyone. We’ll be back at the factory over the next couple of weeks. I hope the struggles this year really provide us with the strength to fight for many more championships moving forward,” the Brit told Sky Sports F1.

Hamilton's DNF lifts Sebastian Vettel to a points finish in final F1 race

Hamilton’s DNF turned out to be a bliss for his old friend and 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel, who climbed to P10 and concluded his illustrious F1 career with a point finish. Vettel won four consecutive drivers’ championship titles with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013 as a youngster and will be remembered as one of the most charismatic drivers on and off the track. Vettel won the race everytime F1 raced in India from 2011 to 2013 and picked up his final championship win at the Buddh International Circuit.