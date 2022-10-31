F1 2022 Results: Updated Driver, Constructor Standings As Max Verstappen Wins Mexican GP

Quick links:
There is no stopping Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen this year after the Dutchman won a record 14th race in the F1 2022 season at the Mexican Grand Prix this past weekend. With the 25-year-old leading the race from start to finish and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez also finishing on the podium, the Milton Keyes outfit extended their lead in the Constructors’ Championship.
In stark contrast, Ferrari had a disastrous race as they could only manage a fifth and sixth-place finish and were way behind both Red Bull Racing and Mercedes. Following the conclusion of what was another exciting race this season, here is a look at the updated F1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings.
|
Position
|Driver
|Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|
416
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|
280
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|
275
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|
231
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|
216
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|
212
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|
111
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|
82
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|
71
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Racing
|
47
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|
36
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|
35
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|
24
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|
23
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|
13
|16
|
Mick Schumacher
|
Haas
|
12
|17
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|
12
|
18
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo Racing
|
6
|19
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|
4
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|
2
|21
|Nyck De Vries
|Williams
|
2
|22
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Aston Martin
|
0
|
Position
|Team
|
Points
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|
696
|2
|Ferrari
|
487
|3
|Mercedes
|
447
|4
|Alpine
|
153
|5
|McLaren
|
146
|6
|Alfa Romeo Racing
|
53
|7
|Aston Martin
|
49
|8
|Haas
|
36
|9
|AlphaTauri
|
35
|10
|Williams
|
8
After winning both the Driver and the Constructors' Championships in the previous two weeks, Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing extended their lead even further. The Dutchman claimed his sixth pole position on Saturday before dominating the race from start to finish on Sunday to complete a perfect 2022 Mexican Grand Prix weekend. Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, was also extremely impressive as the Mexican finished his home race in third.