F1 2022 Results: Updated Driver, Constructor Standings As Max Verstappen Wins Mexican GP

There is no stopping Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen this year after the Dutchman won a record 14th race in the F1 2022 season at the Mexican Grand Prix this past weekend. With the 25-year-old leading the race from start to finish and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez also finishing on the podium, the Milton Keyes outfit extended their lead in the Constructors’ Championship.

In stark contrast, Ferrari had a disastrous race as they could only manage a fifth and sixth-place finish and were way behind both Red Bull Racing and Mercedes. Following the conclusion of what was another exciting race this season, here is a look at the updated F1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings.

F1 2022 Driver Championship standings after Mexican GP

Position Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 416 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 280 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 275 4 George Russell Mercedes 231 5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 216 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 212 7 Lando Norris McLaren 111 8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 82 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 71 10 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Racing 47 11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 36 12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 35 13 Kevin Magnussen Haas 24 14 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 23 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 13 16 Mick Schumacher Haas 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 12 18 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Racing 6 19 Alexander Albon Williams 4 20 Nicholas Latifi Williams 2 21 Nyck De Vries Williams 2 22 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 0

F1 Constructor Championship standings after Mexican GP

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull Racing 696 2 Ferrari 487 3 Mercedes 447 4 Alpine 153 5 McLaren 146 6 Alfa Romeo Racing 53 7 Aston Martin 49 8 Haas 36 9 AlphaTauri 35 10 Williams 8

Verstappen dominates Mexican GP from start to finish

After winning both the Driver and the Constructors' Championships in the previous two weeks, Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing extended their lead even further. The Dutchman claimed his sixth pole position on Saturday before dominating the race from start to finish on Sunday to complete a perfect 2022 Mexican Grand Prix weekend. Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, was also extremely impressive as the Mexican finished his home race in third.