F1 2022 Results: Updated Driver, Constructor Standings As Max Verstappen Wins Mexican GP

Vidit Dhawan
F1 2022 Results: Max Verstappen

There is no stopping Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen this year after the Dutchman won a record 14th race in the F1 2022 season at the Mexican Grand Prix this past weekend. With the 25-year-old leading the race from start to finish and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez also finishing on the podium, the Milton Keyes outfit extended their lead in the Constructors’ Championship. 

In stark contrast, Ferrari had a disastrous race as they could only manage a fifth and sixth-place finish and were way behind both Red Bull Racing and Mercedes. Following the conclusion of what was another exciting race this season, here is a look at the updated F1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings.  

F1 2022 Driver Championship standings after Mexican GP

Position

 Driver Team

Points

1

Max Verstappen

 Red Bull Racing

416
2 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing

280
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari

275
4 George Russell Mercedes

231
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

216
6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari

212
7 Lando Norris McLaren

111
8 Esteban Ocon Alpine

82
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine

71
10 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Racing

47
11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin

36
12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren

35
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas

24
14 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri

23
15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

13
16

Mick Schumacher

Haas

12
17

Yuki Tsunoda

 AlphaTauri

12

18

 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Racing

6
19 Alexander Albon Williams

4
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams

2
21 Nyck De Vries Williams

2
22 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin

0

F1 Constructor Championship standings after Mexican GP

Position

 Team

Points
1 Red Bull Racing

696
2 Ferrari

487
3 Mercedes

447
4 Alpine

153
5 McLaren

146
6 Alfa Romeo Racing

53
7 Aston Martin

49
8 Haas

36
9 AlphaTauri

35
10 Williams

8

Verstappen dominates Mexican GP from start to finish

After winning both the Driver and the Constructors' Championships in the previous two weeks, Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing extended their lead even further. The Dutchman claimed his sixth pole position on Saturday before dominating the race from start to finish on Sunday to complete a perfect 2022 Mexican Grand Prix weekend. Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, was also extremely impressive as the Mexican finished his home race in third. 

