The decision to omit shooting, archery, and wrestling from the 2026 Commonwealth Games has let loose a perpetual uproar within the Indian sporting ecosystem. Some fulminated against the organisers, others revered India's dominance in the international stage that drew CWG away.

Surprisingly, this comes at a time when an event, as supreme as the Olympics, lean towards lesser-known sports to ensure it connects with a broader fanbase. The exclusion of the three from the initial programme of 2026 Commonwealth Games acts no less than a reminder to Indian athletes to stay cut-throat, relevant, and much sought-after across the spectrum of countries and borders.

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday called this a 'grave injustice' and stood firm on staging a protest against the decision following consultation with the sports ministry. In fact, Secretary General Rajeev Mehta assured that the IOA would soon write a letter to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to protest against the exclusion.

Republic Media Network caught up with Arjuna awardee archer Atanu Das, skeet shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan, and para-shooting Olympic champion Avani Lekhara to learn about their views on CWG's exclusion of three sporting events.

"Maybe, they fear that India will sweep all the medals in CWG. That's why they pulled archery also out of Commonwealth Games", tells Atanu, India's World No. 9 archer and two-time Olympian.

In early 2000s when sports events in the Games roster increased to five from only two, shooting never formed a part of it and was placed in the 'other' list of 20 remaining events. Shooting, meanwhile, continued to shelter under optional sports category until 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games surfaced. However, this also meant that it faced a threat of being dropped from future editions of the tournament.

Ironically and metaphorically, shooting supplied 16 of India's overall 66 medals at the previous edition on Australia's Gold Coast, including at least seven gold medals. As it stands out, India would, however, slump to anywhere between fifth and eighth places in Birmingham 2022 if India was willing to participate, as per IOA estimates.

India's meteoric rise as a potential superpower in shooting makes the country's marksmen the firm favorites for podium finishes in the international stage. Mairaj, who won silver at the 2016 ISSF World Cup, expressed his displeasure in the organisers' decision to drop shooting around the time when India boasts of an unparalleled sporting dynasty in the sport. "Commonwealth Games always helps to produce a great medal haul for India. But, omitting an event like shooting from CWG is indeed very disappointing," he avers.

Para-shooting, on the other hand, has a contrasting worry. While the debate rages on the exclusion of archery, wrestling, and shooting, para-shooters continue to fight a lone battle for their existence in the CWG spectrum.

"Para-shooting was never at all a part of the Commonwealth (Games). So, 2026 edition doesn't make a difference to us anyhow. I want Indian para-shooters to compete in the tournament as well. Most countries participate in that event, whereas we don't have a representation. I believe we are a strong team and can fend off any challengers coming in the way. It is disheartening to note that we miss out on an event as big as this," laments Lekhara, India's double Paralympic medalist.