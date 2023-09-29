'They Have Shown Exceptional Determination': PM Modi Lauds Asian Games Medal Winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated India's medal winners in the Asian Games as the country's shooters remained on target, achieving podium-finish in several events.

Congratulating Palak Gulia on winning the gold in the women's 10m air pistol event, Modi said her precision and focus have brought immense pride to our nation. "Another special moment for India in shooting," he said on X.

The unprecedented success of Indian marksmen continued in the 50m rifle arena as well with the men's 3-positions team, comprising the young trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (591), Swapnil Kusale (591) and Akhil Sheoran (587), overcoming the Chinese challenge with a world record score of 1769 to take the top podium finish.

Another medal in Shooting at the Asian Games!



Congratulations to Divya Thadigol, Esha Singh and Palak on winning a Silver Medal in the 10m Air Pistol Women's team event. Best wishes to them for their future endeavours. Their success will motivate several upcoming sportspersons. pic.twitter.com/clQrQMgbpE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2023

A stupendous win, prestigious Gold and a world record! Congratulations to @KusaleSwapnil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran for emerging victorious in the Men's 50m Rifle 3Ps team event at the Asian Games. They have shown exceptional determination and teamwork. pic.twitter.com/xhuMQUHKZ3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2023

Lauding the feat, Modi said it was a stupendous win.

"They have shown exceptional determination and teamwork," he said.

Congratulating Divya Thadigol, Esha Singh and Palak on winning a Silver Medal in the women's 10m air pistol team event, the prime minister said their success will motivate several upcoming sportspersons.

With Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni securing the men's doubles silver medal, Modi hailed it as a great news. "Their exceptional teamwork has left us all in awe. My best wishes for their upcoming endeavours." He also lavished Esha Singh with praise for winning the silver medal in the 10m air pistol event. He said, "Her success at the Asian Games is due to her commitment, focused training and unwavering determination."