'They Should Prepare For Asian Games': Yogeshwar Dutt's Appeal To Protesting Wrestlers

As the top Indian wrestlers under the presence of top names like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and want strict action, Indian wrestler, Olympic medalist, and part of the six-member committee Yogeshwar Dutf has made a sincere appeal to all the protesting wrestlers.

Making an appeal to the protesting wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt said to ANI, "The police report has already been registered, and as far as I believe, the Asian Games are still there, so our preparations should also be kept in mind. We do not know what is the request of the wrestlers, or what they want, it is in their minds, but the FIR has been registered by the police and it is the work of the court what they do or do not do. Wrestlers wanted to file an FIR, which has already been done, so now wrestlers should focus on their practice."

#WATCH | Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic medallist wrestler & a member of the committee that probed the allegations of sexual harassment of wrestlers says, "...Police will take action only when you report it to them. They won't do it if one sits at home. Wrestlers should have done it 3… pic.twitter.com/oYTjEemkI5 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

After the order of the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Before this seven female wrestlers gave a written complaint on the charges of sexual assault against the WFI chief in the Connaught Place police station in New Delhi. However, the Delhi Police didn't register an FIR into the matter to which the wrestlers moved to the Supreme Court and after its order, the FIR was registered.

Wrestlers after protesting against the WFI president in January, had to resume their protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi after they filed the written complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of sexual assault. The wrestlers are demanding strict action against the WFI chief and also want him to be put behind bars.

Before this when the wrestlers protested under the leadership of Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat in January 2023, eyeing the seriousness of the matter the sports ministry had announced a five-member committee headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom to investigate the matter and submit its report within one month.

The duration was later expanded to two weeks and Babita Phogat was also added as the sixth member of the committee. The report has been submitted to the government but the findings are yet to come out.