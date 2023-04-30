'They Should've Reported 3 Months Back'; Yogeshwar Dutt On Protesting Wrestlers' Demand

Amidst the wrestlers protest going on at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi under the top wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the matter against the WFI chief after the wrestlers filed a written complaint against Brij Bhushan on the charges of sexual assault. Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt is also a part of the six-member committee formed by the Ministry of Sports to investigate the matter and believes that the wrestlers shall have made the complaint three months before.

In an interview with ANI Yogeshwar Dutt said, "The allegations made by the wrestlers of sexual harassment and in this, the Delhi Police said that they are registering an FIR in this. The investigation in this matter must have been going on earlier also when the wrestlers had lodged their complaint at the Connaught Place police station, so now after filing the report, the next action will be taken which is a good thing because the faith of the people should be maintained. Whatever the order of the Supreme Court, which is the biggest court in our country, we should follow it."

#WATCH | Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic medallist wrestler & a member of the committee that probed the allegations of sexual harassment of wrestlers says, "...Police will take action only when you report it to them. They won't do it if one sits at home. Wrestlers should have done it 3… pic.twitter.com/oYTjEemkI5 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

The wrestlers had to do this work three months ago: Yogeshwar Dutt

"Police will take action only when a report is given to it, no action is ever taken while sitting at home. The wrestlers had to do this work three months ago and I had said then also that if the wrestlers want to do anything, they should report to the police. The law will do its work and the court will give justice. The Sports Ministry and the Olympic Association had also formed two committees and the committee cannot prove anyone innocent or guilty, nor does the committee have this power. The power is only with the Supreme Court who has to be punished and who has to be proven innocent. The work of the committee is only that they listen to both sides and submit the report further", Yogeshwar Dutt said.

Coming back to the wrestlers protest, they are still protesting against the WFI chief and also want strict action against him.