This Day In History: Abhinav Bindra Became 1st Indian Ever To Win Individual Olympic Gold

On August 11, 2008, Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian ever to win an individual Olympic gold medal. It was on this day, 13 years ago, when the sharpshooter made history in the Chinese capital of Beijing. He achieved the incredible feat at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and in the 10-metre air rifle shoot. For his scintillating performance, he was lauded around the country and is a heavily respected figure in the country.

Bindra shot an immaculate 10.8 on his last shot and that sealed the gold medal for the Indian. Prior to taking this shot, he was tied to Finnish shooter Henri Hakkinen and if he had posted a score lesser than 10.8, he would have had to settle for a silver or a bronze medal. Bindra started his Olympic career in Sydney, Australia. He qualified for the final event in the Sydney games as well as in the London games, but it was in the Beijing games where he made his mark. He was close to winning a medal at the Rio games as well. In 2017, Bindra officially announced his retirement from shooting. He realised that it was time to step away from the limelight and allow the younger generation to thrive. His contribution is immense as his achievement motivated a lot of youngsters to pursue their careers in shooting and since his medal, Indian shooters have dominated the world space. Although their performances at the Tokyo Games were underwhelming, it is hard to not appreciate the progress made over the last few years.

India's medal tally at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra became the second Indian individual to win the Olympic gold and is the only athlete to win the individual gold medal in the track and field events. With seven medals, this has been India’s most successful Olympics ever. Apart from Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal for women’s 49 kg weightlifting. PV Sindhu won the bronze medal for women’s singles badminton, while Lovlina Borgohain bagged the bronze for women’s welterweight boxing. The men’s hockey team clinched the bronze medal and an Olympic medal after more than four decades. Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the silver medal in men’s 57 kg wrestling and wrestler Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov to win the bronze medal in men's freestyle 65 kg wrestling at Olympics.



