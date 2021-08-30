'This Man Is Fire!': Netizens React As Sumit Antil Clinches Gold At Tokyo Paralympics

Sumit Antil, on Monday, August 30, won the gold medal in the Men's Javelin throw F64 finals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Sumit Antil created history as he broke the world record thrice during his performance. His first two throws were registered as consecutive world records. Sumit Antil's first throw was registered at 66.95m, while his second throw was 68.08m. Sumit, in his fifth throw, bettered his performance at 68.55m.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sumit Antil for his record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Prime Minister in his tweet, wrote, "Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future."

Taking to Twitter, Deepa Malik lauded the record-breaking performance of Sumit Antil. Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur in a tweet congratulated Sumit Antil for his splendid performance, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Sumit Antil for his performance in the Paralympics. People from every corner of the nation are congratulating him for his historic win. Many Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan took to the microblogging site to express their joy at the performance of Sumit Antil.

The World Record has been broken !



India 🇮🇳 has won another GOLD🥇 MEDAL !



Sumit Antil congratulations on a splendid 🥇 at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Incredible throw, Inspirational feat !



• Javelin Throw F64 Final with a throw of 68.55m#Praise4Para #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/zdDbDnIUxs — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 30, 2021

Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics.

Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

Congratulations to Sumit Antil for the #Gold .

The nation applauds your record-breaking grit and determination.

#TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/LJdKV0uxNz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2021

Not only leaders and celebrities, following the record-breaking performance of Sumit Antil, but netizens also have been congratulating Sumit for his performance in the Paralympics. Lauding the performance of Sumit Antil, a Netizen wrote, "A new world record 68.55. #SumitAntil congratulations for #GoldMedal #gold #Olympics". Another netizen wrote, "what a day for India two gold medals in a day this is such a proud moment...Indian Anthem being played at Tokyo twice in a day, this is so emotional. Another netizen wrote, "Congratulations One More Gold for India Flag of India #SumitAntil clinches Gold in Men's Javelin F64 event with a WORLD RECORD throw of 68.55 Metres in #ParalympicsTokyo2020". Another Netizen mentioned that Sumit Antil has made India proud by his record-breaking performance.

#SumitAntil smashed the world record not once, not twice but thrice during the final of Men's #JavelinThrow in Tokyo. Ultimately, won much deserved #Gold for India.



You’ve made us all proud. Blessings from India. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/bpVUn129c9 — 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 (@aka_dpu) August 30, 2021

Sumit is at another level Right now



Not a single Throw under 65 meters



just amazing 🤩🔥#sumitantil #JavelinThrow pic.twitter.com/vNRcxAdMLT — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 Champion ICT 🏆 (@its_DRP) August 30, 2021

#SumitAntil

Breaks his own World Record of 62.88m 3 times Today to become the Gold Medallist 🥇👏#ParaAthletics

1️⃣ Attempt - 66.95m

2️⃣ Attempt - 68.08m

5️⃣ Attempt - 68.55m pic.twitter.com/eoEjex1FI2 — आस्था शांडिल्य (@Indian_15_08_) August 30, 2021

Omg is it a dream??

The second gold medal in jawline Tokyo Paralympic#SumitAntil

Proud Moment🥇🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OFxQDSFtuE — Shreya (@Ishita200063) August 30, 2021

IMAGE: PBNS_INDIA/Twitter