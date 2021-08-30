Last Updated:

'This Man Is Fire!': Netizens React As Sumit Antil Clinches Gold At Tokyo Paralympics

Sumit Antil won a gold medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F64 event, where he registered not one but three world record-breaking throws.

Sumit Antil

Sumit Antil, on Monday, August 30, won the gold medal in the Men's Javelin throw F64 finals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Sumit Antil created history as he broke the world record thrice during his performance. His first two throws were registered as consecutive world records. Sumit Antil's first throw was registered at 66.95m, while his second throw was 68.08m. Sumit, in his fifth throw, bettered his performance at 68.55m.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sumit Antil for his record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Prime Minister in his tweet, wrote, "Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future."

Taking to Twitter, Deepa Malik lauded the record-breaking performance of Sumit Antil. Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur in a tweet congratulated Sumit Antil for his splendid performance, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Sumit Antil for his performance in the Paralympics. People from every corner of the nation are congratulating him for his historic win. Many Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan took to the microblogging site to express their joy at the performance of Sumit Antil. 

Not only leaders and celebrities, following the record-breaking performance of Sumit Antil, but netizens also have been congratulating Sumit for his performance in the Paralympics. Lauding the performance of Sumit Antil, a Netizen wrote, "A new world record 68.55. #SumitAntil  congratulations for #GoldMedal #gold #Olympics". Another netizen wrote, "what a day for India two gold medals in a day this is such a proud moment...Indian Anthem being played at Tokyo twice in a day, this is so emotional. Another netizen wrote, "Congratulations One More Gold for India Flag of India #SumitAntil clinches Gold in Men's Javelin F64 event with a WORLD RECORD throw of 68.55 Metres in #ParalympicsTokyo2020". Another Netizen mentioned that Sumit Antil has made India proud by his record-breaking performance. 

