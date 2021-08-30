'This Man Is Fire!': Netizens React As Sumit Antil Clinches Gold At Tokyo Paralympics

Quick links:
Sumit Antil, on Monday, August 30, won the gold medal in the Men's Javelin throw F64 finals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Sumit Antil created history as he broke the world record thrice during his performance. His first two throws were registered as consecutive world records. Sumit Antil's first throw was registered at 66.95m, while his second throw was 68.08m. Sumit, in his fifth throw, bettered his performance at 68.55m.
He Throws, He Smashes!!!— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 30, 2021
In his 2nd Throw, #SumitAntil creates a new World Record, breaking the one he set just minutes ago!!!🔥
1️⃣ Throw 66.95 - New WR
2️⃣ Throw 68.08 - New WR#Praise4Para #Javelin @ParaAthletics @Tokyo2020hi @Paralympics @Media_SAI @Tokyo2020 @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/zKVMgxCAP5
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sumit Antil for his record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Prime Minister in his tweet, wrote, "Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future."
Taking to Twitter, Deepa Malik lauded the record-breaking performance of Sumit Antil. Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur in a tweet congratulated Sumit Antil for his splendid performance, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Sumit Antil for his performance in the Paralympics. People from every corner of the nation are congratulating him for his historic win. Many Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan took to the microblogging site to express their joy at the performance of Sumit Antil.
World record over world record... First throw makes one with 66.95 and second throw breaks it with 68+ ... God #SumitAntil is rocking the @Paralympics @Tokyo2020hi @ianuragthakur @Media_SAI @NisithPramanik @IndiaSports @narendramodi @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/sZ1dHKPF3V— Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 30, 2021
The World Record has been broken !— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 30, 2021
India 🇮🇳 has won another GOLD🥇 MEDAL !
Sumit Antil congratulations on a splendid 🥇 at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics
Incredible throw, Inspirational feat !
• Javelin Throw F64 Final with a throw of 68.55m#Praise4Para #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/zdDbDnIUxs
Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021
Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future.
A force to reckon with! Congratulations, #SumitAntil, for winning a #gold medal and taking #TokyoParalympics by storm with a world record in #JavelinThrow.#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/4LdeR6hqqL— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 30, 2021
Congratulations to Sumit Antil for the #Gold .— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2021
The nation applauds your record-breaking grit and determination.
#TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/LJdKV0uxNz
Not only leaders and celebrities, following the record-breaking performance of Sumit Antil, but netizens also have been congratulating Sumit for his performance in the Paralympics. Lauding the performance of Sumit Antil, a Netizen wrote, "A new world record 68.55. #SumitAntil congratulations for #GoldMedal #gold #Olympics". Another netizen wrote, "what a day for India two gold medals in a day this is such a proud moment...Indian Anthem being played at Tokyo twice in a day, this is so emotional. Another netizen wrote, "Congratulations One More Gold for India Flag of India #SumitAntil clinches Gold in Men's Javelin F64 event with a WORLD RECORD throw of 68.55 Metres in #ParalympicsTokyo2020". Another Netizen mentioned that Sumit Antil has made India proud by his record-breaking performance.
Two legend Two gold's medal 🥇— Aakash Negi (@Aakash11072004) August 30, 2021
Same location and same sport #NeerajChopra #SumitAntil #Tokyo2020 #TokyoParalympics #Tokyoparalympics2020 pic.twitter.com/9JFnPOQkhW
A new world record 68.55.#SumitAntil congratulations for #GoldMedal #gold #Olympics pic.twitter.com/jixjPj6X5x— Desi 🇮🇳 (@pockingliberals) August 30, 2021
Fire 🔥🔥 Great achievement🔥🔥 fire #SumitAntil's World Record now stands at 6️⃣8️⃣.5️⃣5️⃣!!!This man is in Fiiiiiire 🔥🔥 WR created 3rd time over in the same competition!!!🇮🇳 #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #Praise4Para #ParaAthletics @ParaAthletics @Paralympics @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/zLCAFvfdf5— Pulkit C💪💪 (@PulkitC8) August 30, 2021
Throwing spear is in the blood of Indian's #SumitAntil #Gold #Paralympics #JavelinThrow pic.twitter.com/YJcsdNW1hf— Daksh Sharma (@DakshSharma_27) August 30, 2021
And it's Gold for India #WorldRecord #SumitAntil 🥳🥳 #Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/3gZim0dZHm— CS Vineeta Singh 🇮🇳 (@biharigurl) August 30, 2021
Congratulations 👏👏👏👏— Scientist 🇮🇳 (@Special_033) August 30, 2021
🥇 One More Gold for India 🇮🇳#SumitAntil clinches Gold in Men's Javelin F64 event with a WORLD RECORD throw of 68.55 Metres in #ParalympicsTokyo2020 #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/4XHH5ds0co
#SumitAntil smashed the world record not once, not twice but thrice during the final of Men's #JavelinThrow in Tokyo. Ultimately, won much deserved #Gold for India.— 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 (@aka_dpu) August 30, 2021
You’ve made us all proud. Blessings from India. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/bpVUn129c9
Sumit is at another level Right now— Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 Champion ICT 🏆 (@its_DRP) August 30, 2021
Not a single Throw under 65 meters
just amazing 🤩🔥#sumitantil #JavelinThrow pic.twitter.com/vNRcxAdMLT
#SumitAntil— आस्था शांडिल्य (@Indian_15_08_) August 30, 2021
Breaks his own World Record of 62.88m 3 times Today to become the Gold Medallist 🥇👏#ParaAthletics
1️⃣ Attempt - 66.95m
2️⃣ Attempt - 68.08m
5️⃣ Attempt - 68.55m pic.twitter.com/eoEjex1FI2
What a day!#SumitAntil wins gold with World Record throw of 68.55m for #india.— Dhruvil Gajjar (@meggi_07) August 30, 2021
Record breaking show to win #Gold in the F64 Javelin Throw event in Tokyo #Paralympics . #Praise4Para #Cheer4India #ParalympicsTokyo2020 #SUMIT #GoldMedal #gold #para pic.twitter.com/s7mqMi8DPB
It's another Gold for India 🇮🇳🇮🇳— Buli Kanwar (@Anita93213213) August 30, 2021
Many many congratulations #SumitAntil#Cheer4India #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/x0q3epIHnQ
Omg is it a dream??— Shreya (@Ishita200063) August 30, 2021
The second gold medal in jawline Tokyo Paralympic#SumitAntil
Proud Moment🥇🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OFxQDSFtuE
#Gold#Tokyoparalympics2020 #Paralympics #WorldRecord— mahaprabu (@sprabu02) August 30, 2021
Congratulations #SumitAntil brother 🇮🇳🥇💐 pic.twitter.com/nc5d5YPLFF