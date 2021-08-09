Indian chefs from Delhi's Ashoka Hotel are preparing a lavish menu for the Indian contingent which made the country proud at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. The mouthwatering spread has been prepared for the athletes who will begin to arrive from 6 PM onwards, beginning with snacks. After snacks, dinner and desserts will also be provided from 7 PM onwards.

Ashoka Hotel prepares sumptuous meal for India's Tokyo Olympics contingent

The appetizers from 6 PM onwards will include snacks such as Murgh Malai Tikka, Mutton Seekh Kabab and Achari Paneer Tikka. Dinner, from 7 PM onwards, will begin with soups such as Manchow Soup & Coriander Soup. Then salads such as Assorted Deluxe salad bar with dressings, and Irani raita and Dahi Bhalla with Saunth will be provided. The lavish main course will include more than 15 items, ranging from Indian food to Chinese and Italian.

The Indian main course menu will include items such as Murgh Makhani, Hyderabadi Gosht Biryani and Paneer Peshawari. Chinese items include Exotic Vegetables in Black Bean Sauce and Hakka noodles while Italian items include a live Pasta counter with three different assorted sauces.

Last but not least will be the deserts such as Jalebi with Rabri, Moong Dal Halwa, and Assorted Kulfi with Falooda. The entire list of items can be seen in the screenshot below.

Indian chefs to prepare special pizza for Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu made India proud by opening India's medal account at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She won a silver medal in the women's 49kg category of weightlifting. In honour of her special achievement, one chef speaking exclusively to Republic World said that pizza will be prepared for Mirabai even though it is not available on the menu.

Neeraj Chopra won India's only gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra was undoubtedly the highlight at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he won India's only gold medal. His outstanding javelin throw of 87.58 was unmatched as no competitor passed the 87m mark. Neeraj's gold medal was India's first gold medal at an athletics event and the first medal in athletics for 100 years. He also became only the second Indian to win a gold medal in an individual Olympics event after Abhinav Bindra won the gold medal in the shooting event of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.