Thom Brennaman Suspended By Reds After Hot Mic Catches Homophobic Slur

The Cincinnati Reds have suspended broadcaster Thom Brennaman for using a gay slur during Wednesday's broadcast of Cincinnati's game against the Kansas City Royals. Brennaman later apologised on air for using the slur. Meanwhile, the Reds also issued an apology to the "LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, all across this country, and beyond."

What did Thom Brennaman say?

Thom Brennaman's homophobic remark came after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning on Wednesday's game. Having failed to realise he was already on air, Brennaman said, "One of the f*g capitals of the world."

Thom Brennamann likely ends his Reds career tonight LIVE on the air pic.twitter.com/EDzSICgVmx — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 19, 2020

The 56-year-old remained on air for the remainder of the first game before being taken off broadcast in the fifth inning of the second game of the double-header. Brennaman was replaced by alternate play-by-play man Jim Day. Before being replaced, the longtime Major League Baseball (MLB) commentator apologised for his choice of words:

Thom Brennamann’s apology for his homophobic slur earlier in the broadcast



pic.twitter.com/Lm6u5J0fxz — MyBookie Sportsbook (@mybookiebet) August 20, 2020

The Cincinnati Reds were quick to take action, suspending Brennaman from working Cincinnati's games moving forward. "The Cincinnati Reds organisation is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman," the team said in a statement. "He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts. We will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days."

The Reds further noted that the actions of the broadcaster do not reflect the ethos of the players, coaches, organization, or the fans of the club. "We share our sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, all across this country, and beyond. The Reds embrace a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination of any kind, and we are truly sorry to anyone who has been offended," the statement read.

Fox Sports Ohio said Brennaman's remark was "hateful, offensive and in no way reflected the values" of the network.

Cincinnati Reds stars Amir Garrett and Matt Bowman tweeted after the game, apologising to the LFBTQ+ community for Brennaman's remark:

To the LGBTQ community just know I am with you, and whoever is against you, is against me. I’m sorry for what was said today. — CountOnAG (@Amir_Garrett) August 20, 2020

LGBTQ+ community, as a member of the Reds organization, I am so sorry for the way you were marginalized tonight. There will always be a place for you in the baseball community and we are so happy to have you here. — Matt Bowman (@bowmandernchief) August 20, 2020

Son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Thom Brennaman has been commentating for Major League Baseball games for 33 years. He has worked for Fox Sports for the past 27 years, mainly covering baseball and football.

