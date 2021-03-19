Thunder Rosa Vs Britt Baker: AEW Fans Hail Unsanctioned Lights Out Match As 'Best Ever'

For the first time in AEW history, two women headlined an episode of AEW Dynamite, which ended up becoming one of the greatest women bouts in recent memory. Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker met in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match that was filled with blood, destruction and awe-inspiring moments. The superstars pull all the stops despite receiving major injuries and even getting busted open in between the clash.

Thunder Rosa vs Britt Baker: Fans hail superstars

After the bout, AEW fans from all over the world took to Twitter and praised Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker for delivering a match that will surely be remembered for years to come. Even some pro-wrestling legends like Mick Foley and Dusty Rhodes hailed the superstars, asking them to keep going. After the bout, AEW president Tony Khan even ran to the ringside to check on the fighters and said that the four-month-long story between the two concluded in an epic fashion.

“That match was f**king incredible,” wrote a fan. “I don’t wanna see anyone talking s**t about the AEW women’s division. Keep watching,” another added. “Britt Baker is an absolute badass. Holy s**t,” commented a third.

What a great main event, thank you to everyone who joined us tonight for the Lights Out Match, @thunderrosa22 vs. Dr. @RealBrittBaker, the culmination of a classic rivalry as a 4 month story paid off in one of the greatest & most memorable main event matches ever on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/pb3ZLjvZvx — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 18, 2021

I told you in Sports Illustrated interview,



“We’re proving our division has the power to carry the show” #AEWDynamite #AEW — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) March 18, 2021

The bad news is... you forgot to kill me. Face of the women’s division. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5EYffwo4Iw — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 18, 2021

AEW Dynamite results: Thunder Rosa vs Britt Baker — Unsanctioned Lights Out match

Rebel attacked Thunder Rosa before the opening bell, giving Britt Baker time to attack her opponent for a near-fall. Rosa soon recovered, throwing chairs at Baker’s face before sending her flying over the guardrail. Thunder Rosa then tried to deliver a flipping senton, but the doctor moved, forcing the face-painted competitor to crash on the ground. The heel then stomped Rosa’s face into diamond plating, busting open her head.

After the commercials, Baker hit Rose — who was lying on a pile of chairs — with a superplex. She then picked up a ladder and sent her opponent face-first into it. However, the babyface fought back and sent the ladder flying into Baker's face, busting her open. Because of the injury, Britt Baker lost her momentum, with Thunder Rosa delivering a Death Valley Driver.

Baker then dropped Rosa with a DDT and smiled while wearing her gloves, signalling the Lock Jaw. Rebel then grabbed a bag of thumbtacks from the ringside and emptied it in the ring. As Rebel was about to slam Rosa on the thumbtacks, the babyface broke free and attacked Rebel with a crutch and dropkicked her through the table. She then powerbomb Baker into the thumbtacks for a near-fall. In the end, the action got spilled out to the ring where Rose put the heel through a table with a Fire Thunder Driver to win.

AEW Dynamite results: Thunder Rosa defeats Britt Baker

Thunder Rosa vs Britt Baker Lights Out match grade: A+

Image Source: AEW/ Twitter