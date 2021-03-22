Tiger Woods' Affair To Be Exposed In Tell-all Book Written By Golfer's Former Mistresses

The Tiger Woods accident story sent shockwaves around the world in the sporting community besides the United States. While he continues his recovery from a horrific car crash that took place last month, golf legend Tiger Woods will be hoping that all his bad luck would have run out. Unfortunately, the 15-time major champion is set to have two of his former mistresses reveal details about their respective relationships with Woods. This is another major Tiger Woods update besides the fact that he only recently returned home from the hospital last week, to continue his rehabilitation.

Tiger Woods affair: Golfer's ex-mistress to expose details of their relationship?

According to reports from The Sun, Jamie Jungers, one of Woods' ex-mistresses, will reveal details about her relationship with the golfer in a book titled 'Captured By Grace'. Jungers began dating Woods soon after he married Swedish model Elin Nordegren in October 2004. In a recent interview, Jungers said that she was "deeply in love with Tiger and had intimate conversations with the golfer."

"Tiger and I were so close. I was deeply in love with him. We used to have intimate conversations about everything. He used to fly out to Las Vegas a lot, where I lived at the time because his trainer was there. And every other week he would fly me to LA to visit him at his place by the ocean." Jungers said.

Reports suggest that Rachel Uchitel, another lady known as the ex-Tiger Woods girlfriend, also plans to open up about the affair with the golfer. Tiger was married to Nordegren for six years but their marriage came to an end after the Tiger Woods affair came out in the open in 2009, something which he even admitted to as well. The current Tiger Woods girlfriend is Erica Herman.

Tiger Woods accident: Golf star involved in a horrific car crash

On February 23, Tiger Woods was involved in a roll-over car crash in the early hours of the day. Woods was reportedly heading northbound on Hawthorne Avenue when his vehicle crossed onto the wrong side of the road and flipped onto a hillside. Local authorities were immediately called onto the scene of the accident, and surprisingly, Woods was conscious and able to communicate when they arrived.

Tiger Woods update following car crash

The golfer was hospitalised after suffering "multiple leg injuries" which included a shattered ankle and fractured leg. However, last week, Woods took to Twitter to reveal that he had returned home to Florida but is continuing his recovery. In his message, Woods also thanked his fans for their support and encouragement. However, several Tiger Woods latest reports have claimed that the crash might have all but ended Woods' golfing career.

