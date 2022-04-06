Tiger Woods Announces Shocking Comeback 13 Months After Horrific Car Crash In Los Angeles

Legendary Golfer Tiger Woods is set to make an incredible comeback 13 months after he suffered a horrific car crash last year in Los Angeles. His right leg was so badly damaged that doctors also raised the prospect of amputation. After not being in the public eye for several months, the 46-year old first sent hopes of returning to the Masters via a video he posted on his social media accounts.

In the clip, the Golfer could be seen swinging his club. Woods is confident that he can return to his best despite being in a tremendous amount of pain as he told reporters he is confident of victory.

Tiger Woods confident of making a triumphant return to Masters

Even though Tiger Woods may return to the Masters with screws and rods still holding the bone in place in his right leg, he is confident that he can make a successful return to the professional circuit. If he does win the Masters event, he would become the oldest man to do so at the age of 46. He would defeat Jack Nicklaus by three weeks.

On being asked about his physical condition and how it impacts his golf swing, Woods said, "I can hit it just fine. I don't have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. Walking is the hard part. This is normally not an easy walk, to begin with. Now given the conditions that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult. Seventy-two holes is a long road and it's going to be a tough challenge. And a challenge that I'm up for."

While Woods is aware that he may never win again, he is content with what he has acheived over the past several years. He highlighted that his primary intention of making a return was because he loves competing at the highest level. "I think 82 is a pretty good number," said the American golfer. "And 15 is not too bad, either." As things stand, Woods' 15 majors place him second only to Jack Nicklaus' 18. Meanwhile, with 82 wins, he is tied with Sam Snead for the PGA Tour career wins record.

On expressing his desire to compete, Woods elaborated, "I love competing. And I feel like if I can still compete at the highest level, I’m going to. And if I feel like I can still win, I’m going to play. I don’t show up to an event unless I think I can win it. So that’s the attitude I’ve had. There will be a day when it won’t happen, and I’ll know when that is." With Woods set to make an unbelievable return, fans will hope that he can achieve greater success and continue breaking records.