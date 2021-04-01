Tiger Woods Car Crash Cause Determined, Police Can't Disclose Report Over Privacy Concerns

The Los Angeles County sheriff's department has concluded the investigation into the car crash incident involving golf star Tiger Woods. According to The Associated Press, the LA County sheriff department has said that investigators have determined the cause of the accident but cannot release the report as of yet. The investigators are reportedly waiting for permission from Woods to release the report, citing the California Vehicle Code Section 20012, which governs the release of accident reports.

Last month, a report had emerged suggesting the American golfer may never have hit the break before crashing his car into the bushes. Earlier, the LA County sheriffs had said that Woods was alert and conscious when officers arrived at the accident scene. But, Woods himself had admitted that he doesn’t remember anything before the crash and how it happened, which could mean he may have been unconscious during the accident.

However, investigators were quick to reach a conclusion on whether Woods was impaired while crashing his car into a ditch, clearing the 15-time major champion of drug angle. Investigators didn’t even seek a warrant for Woods’ blood sample, which garnered a lot of criticism provided the golfer’s past drug abuse record. The sheriff's department started investigating the data recorder from Woods’ car, which may have brought forward important information about the collision. But, authorities will now have to wait for Woods’ permission before they can reveal the cause of the accident.

Tiger Woods car crash

Woods was found in a rolled-over SUV on February 23 near Los Angeles County. Woods suffered an injury in his leg and later underwent surgery at a hospital. According to the golfer's team, the 45-year-old is doing fine and recovering from the surgery. In 2017, Woods was arrested by the police in Florida after he was found sleeping in his car. Woods later admitted to taking prescribed drugs.

