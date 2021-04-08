Tiger Woods Car Model: Golf Legend Was At Double Speed Limit Before Crash

Shocking new developments continue to arise around Tiger Woods' crash as the golf legend is believed to have been travelling at double the speed limit prior to the accident. The impact was so severe that several fans got worried about Tiger Woods crash injuries. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the latest Tiger Woods update is that the golfer is believed to be recovering well at his home according to close pal Justin Thomas.

Tiger Woods update: Tiger Woods car model that crashed

Investigators revealed on Wednesday that Tiger Woods was speeding at about 87 mph, which is more than 45 mph above the legal limit before his car crashed in late February in Southern California. Tiger Woods car model was a 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV, which crashed into a tree and began rolling over as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. As a result of this accident, Woods suffered multiple fractures to his right leg.

Tiger Woods update: Tiger Woods crash site

Since Tiger Woods is known to have been consuming drugs and alcohol in the past, most people's natural reaction was that the golfer was intoxicated. However, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there was no evidence that Woods was impaired at the time of the February 23 crash in Rolling Hills Estates. Villanueva was able to release the cause of the crash only because Woods had consented to do so. Under the law, Villanueva said that such accident reports are confidential unless people involved in the incident agree to public disclosure.

Villanueva's statement read, "The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway estimated speeds at the first area of impact were 84 to 87 miles per hour. I know there are some saying that somehow he received a special or preferential treatment any, any of some kind, that is absolutely false. There were no signs of impairment, our primary concern once we obviously at the scene of the collision was his, his safety."

Is Tiger Woods ok? Woods grateful to good samaritans

Tiger Woods revealed his gratefulness to the good samaritans who came to assist him and called 911 for further help. "I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital," said Woods. Woods added, "I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this very difficult time."