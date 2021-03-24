Tiger Woods Fires Justin Thomas For Poor The Players Championship Tee Shot Over FaceTime

Tiger Woods might be away from the golf field for a long time, but the 45-year-old is not going to keep his eyes off his beloved sport. The golf legend is currently back home after being discharged from the hospital following a horrific crash in Los Angeles last month, where he cheated death. And Justin Thomas, Woods' fellow golfer and neighbour, said that golf legend gave him grief for the fortunate break he received during the Players Championship.

Justin Thomas swing: Golfer says Tiger Woods gave him grief following lucky escape

Justin Thomas posted rounds of 64 and 68 over the weekend at The Players Championship to claim a one-shot win over Lee Westwood, despite being seven strokes behind at the halfway stage. The World No.2 came close to giting away the win with his final tee shot, which turned towards the water but stayed on dry land after a favourable bounce, allowing him to make par and set the winning clubhouse target. Justin's close shave was not appreciated by Tiger Woods, who gave grief to the World No.2 during their FaceTime over the Justin Thomas swing.

Speaking ahead of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Thomas said, "First and foremost, every conversation I've had with him I want to make sure he's doing all right and feeling well. He told me that I toed my tee shot on 18, which I didn't. I hit it right in the middle, I just overturned it a little bit, but he's adamant that I toed it. I made sure to remind him that I didn't, it was right where I needed to be!". The World No.2 further said that he got to FaceTime the golf legend, who returned home a day later. Thomas stressed that he was glad to hear that Woods was supportive and watching him play.

Tiger Woods accident: Golf legend back home, continues recovery

Tiger Woods announced on his official social media accounts last week that he was back home, where he will continue his recovery. The crash injured Woods' right leg, requiring a lengthy surgery to stabilize shattered tibia and fibula bones. A combination of screws and pins was used for injuries in the ankle and foot. The 45-year-old was grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement of all the fans in the past few weeks after the Tiger Woods accident. According to reports, the golf legend was conscious and alert as he was pulled out through the front windshield of the mangles luxury SUV following the crash in Rancho Palos Verdes but has said he doesn’t remember the accident or what caused it.

