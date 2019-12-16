Tiger Woods Hits Out At Melbourne Crowd After Kessler Karain's Fan Altercation Incident

Tiger Woods’ United States produced a superb performance on Sunday to deny the internationals a first Presidents Cup in 21 years. Trailing 8-10 on the final day, Woods set the tone by getting the first point on board. The next singles match went to the wire on the final day of the tournament. Matt Kuchar kept his nerves and became the hero, with his winning putt (on the 17th in the penultimate match) ensuring victory for the US side.

Presidents Cup: Patrick Reed caddie Kessler Karain gets banned

The tournament also saw Patrick Reed’s caddie Kessler Karain getting involved in an altercation with a fan. It happened after Reed and his partner Webb Simpson lost to Hideki Matsuyama and CT Pan. Karain admitted that he had "had enough" of the hostility shown towards Reed.

Reed had arrived in Australia on the back of accusations of cheating during the Hero World Challenge. The caddie told ForePlay that while riding on the cart, a guy (who was about three feet from Patrick) said, 'you f****** suck.' Karain added that he got off the cart and shoved the guy.

Finally, Karain said that he got back in the cart only after the security came. Karain was banned from the final day's action.

Presidents Cup: Tiger Woods accuses Melbourne crowd of 'over the top' behaviour

Speaking about the incident, Woods blamed alcohol and asked for a more respectful approach on the final day. The US captain said that there were people who had a lot to drink and they went over the top.

It was a crushing loss for Ernie Els led International side. The international team led for the first three days of the tournament, but ultimately failed to deliver the killer blow against a more experienced and accomplished US team.

