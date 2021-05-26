Tiger Woods Seen In Crutches As Golf Legend Makes Rare Appearance For Young Girl

Tiger Woods, who suffered severe leg injuries to his leg in a car accident that took place in February, was recently seen in crutches. The Tiger Woods accident took place after the golf legend accidentally happened to accelerate his car on a curve instead of applying brakes, which caused the incident. For the first time since his accident, Woods was seen to be using only crutches and not a leg boot.

A young girl Luna Perrone posted a picture on Instagram with Tiger Woods where she said, "I got to have a quick chat with Tiger Woods this weekend when I bumped into him at the soccer fields". The 10-year-old Luna Perrone plays football with her siblings at the Palm Beach Gardens. Woods shared a word of advice with the young girl, asking her to stay strong.

Tiger Woods has been out with an injury caused by the accident since February and this is the first time he was seen in a picture with someone. The young girl meeting a legend like this could definitely send some positivity around as this could inspire millions of people who are suffering from cancer. Woods did not hesitate to click the picture and his smile definitely is a positive sign for the golfing community as this could prove to be great progress in his return to golf.

How is Tiger Woods doing now? Tiger Woods injury update

There are no significant reports of the Tiger Woods update. After his surgery, the doctors have said that the golf legend has, "Significant Orthopedic injuries to his lower extremity". The Tiger Woods accident happened 30 miles south of Downtown Los Angeles. It has yet not been determined whether the Tiger Woods injury happened under the influence of alcohol, or any other substance. The first onto the accident scene was Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, he stated that accidents in these areas are very common due to overspeeding. Gonzalez also mentioned that Woods is very lucky to have come out of this accident alive.

Tiger Woods update

Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021

Tiger Woods has not been very active since his accident but he did congratulate Phil Mickelson, on his PGA Championship win. Woods tweeted, "Truly inspirational to see Phil Mikelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats". There is no confirmation on his return, and there have been no detailed reports on his recovery, but his appearance without the leg boot is definitely a positive sign. Woods made a comeback to the sport in 2018 after he had faced some serious injury concerns but one can be assured that Woods would definitely be back again and break the PGA Tour record for which he is tied at 82 wins with Sam Snead.

Image Credit: Luna Perrone/Instagram