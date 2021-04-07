Tiger Woods Update: Golfer DEVASTATED At Missing Masters After Brutal Car Crash

The five-time Augusta Open winner Tiger Woods is gutted to miss this year's event after suffering a horrific car crash earlier this year. Although much is not revealed of his health, the latest Tiger Woods update is that his condition is gradually improving according to close pal Justin Thomas. Woods' smooth recovery itself will be great news considering the horrific crash he went through.

Tiger Woods update: Tiger Woods accident

Tiger Woods clearly cheated death in February after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash. As per the affidavit, Woods' Genesis SUV hit a 'Welcome to Rolling Hills Estates' sign, crossed a divider and travelled more than 150 feet across the road and uprooted a tree before coming to a stop. Woods is believed to have sustained injuries and cuts to his face and multiple fractures to his right leg.

Tiger Woods Masters: Close friend reveals Woods is devastated not to feature this year

Considering much has not been revealed after the Tiger Woods accident, fans have been eager all this while to hear off his situation and his potential return. Close friend Thomas said, "I went over and saw him a couple times last week. I try to go over whenever I'm home and see him. He's bummed he's not here playing practice rounds with us, and we hate it, too." Woods' fans will hope that the five-time Masters winners returns to the golf tour as soon as possible.

Justin Thomas insists he is ready to help in any way possible after Tiger Woods car crash

Thomas said he wants to help Tiger Woods in every way possible because he understands what it feels not to be competing due to injuries. "I remember when I was out a month and a half with my wrist problem I felt so down because I had never been out because of an injury. And I remember the people that reached out to me and checked on me, see how I was doing. I didn't need a call every single day, but you appreciate the occasional 'Hey, how is it going, want to see how you're feeling'," said Thomas.

"That's just what I want to do for him, is just be like, dude, I'll do anything you want. If you need me to help out with your kids, I can do that. If you're craving McDonald's and you want me to bring it over, dude, I don't care, I'm here for you and I'll help out however I can," added Thomas.