Tiger Woods Update: Golfer Might NOT Have Braked At All After Losing Control During Crash

Golf legend Tiger Woods might have never have hit the brake during his devastating rollover crash last month according to the latest Tiger Woods accident report. The 45-year-old vehicle left its lane, went across the median into the southbound lanes, went off the road, hit a tree, rolled over and sustained major frontal damage. Woods' suffered major fractures on his legs which required lengthy surgeries after he narrowly cheated death. Here's the Tiger Woods accident update:

According to a Tiger Woods accident report by TMZ, the golf legend may have never hit the brakes during his near-death car crash last month. The report states that law enforcement sources mentioned that there was no evidence indicating that Woods slowed down as he deflected off the road and it looks as though the golf legend never even took his foot off the accelerator. This comes after The LA County Sheriff’s Department studying Woods’ SUV, the crash site and evidence including data from the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV's data recorder, known as a black box.

The 45-year-old was conscious and alert as he was pulled out through the front windshield of the mangles luxury SUV following the crash in Rancho Palos Verdes but has said he doesn’t remember the accident or what caused it. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Johann Schloegl previously told USA Today that he did not seek a search warrant for Tiger Woods' blood samples, which could be screened for drugs and alcohol. Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said that the golf legend was driving alone in good weather, there was no evidence of impairment, and the car crash was "purely an accident".

Last week, Tiger Woods announced on his official social media accounts that he was back home, where he will continue his recovery. The crash injured Woods' right leg, requiring a lengthy surgery to stabilize shattered tibia and fibula bones. A combination of screws and pins was used for injuries in the ankle and foot. The 45-year-old was grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement of all the fans in the past few weeks.

Reports of Tiger Woods brain damage had made news after the golf legend made a storm by revealing that he did not remember the details of his accident. However, no official claims or sources have confirmed any news of brain damage suffered by the 45-year-old.

