Tiger Woods Update: Latest News On Golf Legend's Health After Horror Car Accident

Superstar golfer Tiger Woods is finally back home as he has returned to his house in South Florida after being involved in a major car accident. The Tiger Woods accident took place on February 23 outside Los Angeles. The golfer suffered major surgery which sidelined him from doing all his day-to-day activities. However, he is finally discharged from the hospital as he has arrived back at his house where he continues to recover from the car crash.

Tiger Woods Update: Tiger Woods recovery after a horrific car accident

Tiger Woods was hosting the Genesis Invitational in California and was later expected to be involved in a shoot by GolfTV/Golf Digest at Rolling Hills Country Club the next day. The Tiger Woods accident took place on the morning of that day near the golf course at around seven in the morning when Tiger Woods car crash on the wrong side of the road and flipped several times. It is reported that Tiger Woods' SUV tumbled for quite a while onto a hillside which led to the local authorities pulling the golfer out of the damaged vehicle through a broken windshield.

The 15-time major champion had to undergo a lengthy surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center as doctors rushed in to help the golfer. The 82-time PGA Tour winner came into the hospital with broken bones and a shattered tibia on his lower right leg. He was profusely hurt on the right side of his body and had multiple shattered tibia and fractures as the doctors had to fix him by inserting a rod into the tibia while inserting screws in his ankle and pinning up his foot. Later on, he transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where his follow-up procedure took place as he was asked to stay in the hospital until doctors were completely confident about discharging him and sending Woods home.

On Wednesday, Tiger Woods' official Twitter account shared the news of the golfer returning home. The tweet consisted of Woods' statement which read how Woods was happy to report that he is back home and continuing his recovery. It went on to mention how grateful Tiger Woods was for the outpouring of support and encouragement of all the fans in the past few weeks.

The official statement also goes on to thank the doctors and the staff who were involved in taking care of the Golfer during their whole time of his surgery and his recovery. Woods ended the statement on a positive note by saying how he is working on getting stronger every day and will be back soon.