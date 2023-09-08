Tigers Pitcher Matt Manning Goes On Injured List For Second Time With Broken Right Foot

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday and will miss the rest of the season with a broken right foot after he was hit by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat off the New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton.

The 25-year-old is 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 15 starts and missed 2 1/2 months after being hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk.

“I was just annoyed that it was the same foot, same spot basically,” Manning said after getting hurt in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss. “There are really no positives out of this. It’s unlucky. It happens. I guess pretty cool to get hit by an MVP. I don’t know.”

Manning was struck by Kirk’s 97.3 mph comebacker on April 11 and didn’t return to the Tigers until June 27.

“You can count probably on one hand how many pitchers have gotten hit in the foot with line drives this season. He’s had it twice. That’s incredibly unlucky and 119 off any part of the body is probably going to put you on the injured list,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday.

Hinch did not say who will replace Manning in the rotation. Trey Wingenter, a 29-year-old right-hander, was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to aid the bullpen after the Tigers used six pitchers apiece in the first two games against the Yankees.

Wingenter is 1-0 with a 7.00 ERA in 10 games for Detroit this season and had 5.57 ERA in 22 appearances for Toledo.