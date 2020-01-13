Titans' Mike Vrabel Downplays 'cutting Off Penis For Super Bowl Win' Comment On Podcast

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel won three Super Bowls during his time with the New England Patriots. The Titans coach, therefore, knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl or two. When asked about his recent, bizarre statement regarding his privates, Mike Vrabel offered an explanation regarding the incident.

The actual quotes from the Mike Vrabel "I'll cut my dick off to win a Super Bowl" are great. Seems like my kind of dude. pic.twitter.com/bO6G6PnXUT — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) January 12, 2020

Titans coach Mike Vrabel addresses claims regarding his privates in press conference

Prior to the start of the season, Mike Vrabel appeared on Taylor Lewan and Will Compton's Bussin' With the Boys podcast. In the podcast, the Titans coach said that he would cut off his penis in order to win his first Super Bowl as a coach. Those comments resurfaced when the Tennessee Titans registered a shock win against the Baltimore Ravens earlier last week. Speaking in a press conference after the game, Mike Vrabel was asked about those comments. The Titans coach then offered an explanation for the same.

Mike Vrabel is two wins from having to cut his dick off. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 12, 2020

Mike Vrabel press conference: Titans coach says he didn't want to disappoint

"Listen, I didn’t want to disappoint Taylor and Will when I went on the podcast", the Titans coach said to the media after the game. "I knew they were gonna ask me things that probably, if I just clammed up, [the show] wouldn't be very fun. So I tried to make it as fun as possible." The three-time Super Bowl winner would have been pleased with the Titans' dominance at the M&T Bank Stadium last weekend. With the Ravens being billed as the Super Bowl favourites, the Titans headed into the game on the back of the tag of being underdogs in the contest. However, despite a spirited display from MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens ultimately ended up short.

