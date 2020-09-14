Titans Vs Broncos Prediction, H2H, Live Streaming: How To Watch NFL Live In USA And India?

Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos will meet on Monday in the final game of Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. Both teams ended their 2019 season on a high note and will be hopeful of carrying their momentum into the new season. Monday night's meeting between Tennessee and Denver will also afford the Titans to face their former player, Jurrell Casey, who was traded to the Broncos during the offseason.

Titans vs Broncos prediction, preview

The last time the Titans travelled to Denver, they were on the receiving end of a brutal 16-0 drubbing in the hands of the home team. The Week 6 loss came as a blessing in disguise for the Titans, who instilled Ryan Tannehill as their signal-caller and never looked back. The Titans lost just thrice in the next 10 games - as opposed to four times in the opening six - to finish the regular season with a 9-7 record, and also making the playoffs. The Titans had a dream run in the playoffs, making an appearance in the AFC Championship final against Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan Tannehill set for a return to Denver, where his career turned around last year



"What happened last year has no effect on what happens this year." 📰 » https://t.co/EJ138QGRV3 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 14, 2020

The Broncos failed to qualify for the playoffs last season but ended their regular season their season with a 4-1 record as rookie Drew Lock impressed in the final phase of the season. Entering his second season as Broncos HC, Vic Fangio will be hoping to take the next step with his side.

Broncos will be without defensive star Von Miller, who recently underwent surgery on his ankle, effectively ruling him out for the season. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is also ruled out for the season opener, which suggests it could prove difficult for the Broncos to find form against the hungry Titans. As it appears, the Titans look favourite to snatch a win in Denver.

Titans vs Broncos H2H

Played: 39, Titans: 22 wins, Broncos: 16 wins, Tie: 1

Titans vs Broncos schedule

Kickoff: Monday, September 14, 10:10 PM ET (Tuesday, September 15, 7:40 AM IST)

Venue: Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver

Titans vs Broncos live stream details: How to watch NFL live?

In the United States, the Titans vs Broncos game will be broadcasted on ESPN. Unfortunately, for fans in India, there will be no live telecast of the Week 1 game. However, fans still can catch the live action on FanCode app/website, which has partnered with NFL to live stream select games in India. Users will require a FanCode pass to access the NFL games. Alternatively, fans across the world can also stream the match on the NFL app, albeit users will require the NFL game pass to enjoy the game in full.

(Image Credits: Titans, Broncos Twitter Handle)