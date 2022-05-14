TN govt sets the ball rolling for 44th Chess Olympiad, forms panels

Chennai, May 14 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday set in motion the task of conducting the 44th Chess Olympiad at the heritage coastal town of Mahabalipuram by forming 18 working committees and also signing a pact with the All India Chess Federation (AICF), the central administrative body for the game in India.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tamil Nadu government and AICF was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin for hosting the event near here from July 28 to August 10.

State Minister for Youth Welfare, Sports and Environment Siva V Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, principal secretary Apoorva, SDAT Member-Secretary R Anandakumar, special officer for the Olympiad Darez Ahamed, AICF president Sanjay Kapoor, AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan were among those present.

According to a government order (GO) issued on May 13, the government constituted 18 working committees to execute the activities during the Olympiad like reception, transport, sponsorship, opening and closing ceremony, hospitality, security, etc. The executive director of SIPCOT, Nishant Krishna has been drafted to assist the officer on special duty for the 44th International Chess Olympiad, in all aspects.

The government had already designated Anand Kumar and Darez Ahamed as special officers for the event and has roped in DGP Sylendra Babu to ensure security arrangements in place.

The 44th Olympiad, which was originally scheduled to be held in Russia was moved out after it attacked neighbouring Ukraine in February. It was subsequently allotted to Chennai. Apart from the Olympiad, which is expected to feature leading players from across the world, the FIDE Congress and elections would be held.