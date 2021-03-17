TOJ Vs NEY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The Toronto Blue Jays (TOJ) and the New York Yankees (NEY) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Wednesday, March 17 at 1:07 PM local time (10:37 PM IST). The game will be played at the TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. Here is our TOJ vs NEY Dream11 prediction, top picks and TOJ vs NEY Dream11 team.

TOJ vs NEY Dream11 prediction: TOJ vs NEY Dream11 team and preview

The New York Yankees are currently ruling the MLB spring training Grapefruit League standings. Marcus Semien and team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning eleven and losing four. The Toronto Blue Jays, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the table with a win-loss record of 9-6.

TOJ vs NEY Dream11 prediction and schedule

Florida date and time: Wednesday, March 17 at 1:07 PM

Indian date and time: Wednesday, March 17 at 10:37 PM

Venue: TD Ballpark, Dunedin, Florida

TOJ vs NEY rosters: Probable lineups

TOJ vs NEY Dream11 team: Toronto Blue Jays probable playing 9

Jonathan Davis, Joshua Palacios, Teoscar Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Santiago Espinal, Marcus Semien, Kirby Yates, Danny Jansen

TOJ vs NEY Dream11 team: New York Yankees probable playing 9

Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks, Mike Tauchman, Miguel Andujar, Thairo Estrada, Mike Ford, Justin Wilson, Austin Wells

TOJ vs NEY rosters: TOJ vs NEY Dream11 top picks

Toronto Blue Jays: Jonathan Davis, Marcus Semien, Danny Jansen

New York Yankees: Clint Frazier, Thairo Estrada, Justin Wilson

TOJ vs NEY Dream11 prediction: TOJ vs NEY Dream11 team

Outfielders: Jonathan Davis, Clint Frazier, Teoscar Hernandez, Mike Tauchman

Infielders: Thairo Estrada, Mike Ford, Marcus Semien

Pitcher: Justin Wilson

Catcher: Danny Jansen

TOJ vs NEY live: TOJ vs NEY match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our TOJ vs NEY Dream11 prediction is that the New York Yankees will come out on top in this contest.

Strong day at the plate for Big G ðŸ’ª pic.twitter.com/d4lSxhGnIS — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 15, 2021

Note: The above TOJ vs NEY playing 11, TOJ vs NEY Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOJ vs NEY live and TOJ vs NEY Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: New York Yankees/ Twitter