TOJ Vs PHP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The Toronto Blue Jays (TOJ) will go up against the Philadelphia Phillies in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Tuesday, March 9 at 1:07 PM local time (11:37 PM IST). The game will be played at the TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. Here is our TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction, top picks and TOJ vs PHP Dream11 team.
The Toronto Blue Jays are currently at the fourth spot of the MLB spring training Grapefruit League standings. Vladimir Guerrero Jr and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing three (one draw). The Philadelphia Phillies, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 3-4 (one draw).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Jonathan Davis, Randal Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Santiago Espinal, Otto Ariel Lopez, Kirby Yates, Danny Jansen
Bryce Harper, Adam Haseley, Andrew McCutchen, Mickey Moniak, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins, Scott Kingery, Zack Wheeler, J.T. Realmuto
Considering the recent form of the teams, our TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction is that the Toronto Blue Jays will come out on top in this contest.
Spring(er) Training’s off to a ðŸ”¥ start! pic.twitter.com/Vmz8LeNUG8— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 7, 2021
Note: The above TOJ vs PHP playing 11, TOJ vs PHP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOJ vs PHP live and TOJ vs PHP game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.