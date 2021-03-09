TOJ Vs PHP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The Toronto Blue Jays (TOJ) will go up against the Philadelphia Phillies in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Tuesday, March 9 at 1:07 PM local time (11:37 PM IST). The game will be played at the TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. Here is our TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction, top picks and TOJ vs PHP Dream11 team.

TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction: TOJ vs PHP Dream11 team and preview

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently at the fourth spot of the MLB spring training Grapefruit League standings. Vladimir Guerrero Jr and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing three (one draw). The Philadelphia Phillies, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 3-4 (one draw).

TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Florida time and date: Tuesday, March 9 at 1:07 PM

India time and date: Tuesday, March 9 at 11:37 PM

Venue: TD Ballpark, Dunedin, Florida

TOJ vs PHP match prediction: Probable lineups

TOJ vs PHP Dream11 team: Toronto Blue Jays probable playing 9

Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Jonathan Davis, Randal Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Santiago Espinal, Otto Ariel Lopez, Kirby Yates, Danny Jansen

TOJ vs PHP Dream11 team: Philadelphia Phillies probable playing 9

Bryce Harper, Adam Haseley, Andrew McCutchen, Mickey Moniak, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins, Scott Kingery, Zack Wheeler, J.T. Realmuto

TOJ vs PHP match prediction: TOJ vs PHP Dream11 top picks

Toronto Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Danny Jansen

Philadelphia Phillies: Andrew McCutchen, Rhys Hoskins, Zack Wheeler

TOJ vs PHP game prediction: TOJ vs PHP Dream11 team

Outfielders: Andrew McCutchen, Adam Haseley, Odubel Herrera, Teoscar Hernandez

Infielders: Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Rhys Hoskins, Santiago Espinal

Pitcher: Zack Wheeler

Catcher: Danny Jansen

TOJ vs PHP live: TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction is that the Toronto Blue Jays will come out on top in this contest.

Spring(er) Training’s off to a ðŸ”¥ start! pic.twitter.com/Vmz8LeNUG8 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 7, 2021

Note: The above TOJ vs PHP playing 11, TOJ vs PHP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOJ vs PHP live and TOJ vs PHP game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

