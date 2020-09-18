TOJ Vs PHP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLB Regular Season Live

The Toronto Blue Jays (TOJ) will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies (PHP) in an MLB regular-season game on Friday, September 18 (Saturday IST). The game will begin at 1:35 am IST and will be played at the Citizens Bank Park. Here's our TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction, TOJ vs PHP Dream11 team and our TOJ vs PHP Dream11 top picks.

TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction and preview

The Blue Jays have been in fair form coming into the fixture, having won five of their last 10 games. Toronto is third in the American League East standings and will hope for a win to close the gap on the second-placed New York Yankees. The Phillies, on the other hand, have a 3-7 record in their last 10 games and are third in the Northern League East standings. The home side are favourites for the clash considering that the Blue Jays have only won 14 of their last 30 away games.

TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction: Probable TOJ vs PHP starting line-ups

Toronto Blue Jays: Cavan Biggio (L) 3B, Bo Bichette (R) SS, Randal Grichuk (R) CF, Teoscar Hernandez (R) RF, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) DH, Travis Shaw (L) 1B, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R), LF Joe Panik (L) 2B, Danny Jansen (R) C

Philadelphia Phillies: Andrew McCutchen (R) DH, Bryce Harper (L) RF, Alec Bohm (R) 3B, Didi Gregorius (L) SS, Jean Segura (R) 2B, Andrew Knapp (S) C, Adam Haseley (L) CF, Phil Gosselin (R) 1B, Mickey Moniak (L) LF

TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction: TOJ vs PHP Dream11 team

Outfielders: Andrew McCutchen, Bryce Harper, Randal Grichuk

Infielders: Jean Segura, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Scott Kingery, Rhys Hoskins

Pitcher: Aaron Nola

Catcher: Dany Jansen

TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction: TOJ vs PHP Dream11 top picks

TOJ vs PHP Dream11 team captain options: Andrew McCutchen, Bryce Harper

TOJ vs PHP Dream11 team vice-captain options: Jean Segura, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction

Our prediction is that Philadelphia Phillies will defeat the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday (Saturday IST).

Note: The TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction, TOJ vs PHP Dream11 team and TOJ vs PHP Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Bryce Harper Instagram)