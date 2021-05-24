TOJ Vs TAB Dream11: Blue Jays Vs Rays Prediction, Team News And MLB Top Fantasy Picks

The Toronto Blue Jays (TOJ) will go up against the Tampa Bay Rays (TAB) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Monday, May 24 at 1:07 PM local time (10:37 PM IST). The game will be played at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. Here is our TOJ vs TAB Dream11 prediction, top picks and TOJ vs TAB Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: TOJ vs TAB game preview

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently leading the MLB American League East standings. Mike Zunino and team have played 48 games so far in the tournament, winning 29 and losing 19. The Toronto Blue Jays, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the same table with a win-loss record of 23-22.

Despite the slight difference in their win-loss record, the Tampa Bay Rays are set to get a tough competition from the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays will have high expectations from Manuel Margot, Brandon Lowe and Mike Zunino, while the Blue Jays will depend on Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Robbie Ray and Lourdes Gurriel Jr to come out on top.

TOJ vs TAB team news

The Toronto Blue Jays will enter the TD Ballpark without Cavan Biggio, George Springer (quad) and Thomas Hatch (elbow) as they are all recovering from injuries. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Rays won’t be getting any assistance from Kevin Kiermaier (eye) and Cody Reed (thumb) as they are also on the injured list.

TOJ vs TAB Probable Playing 9

Toronto Blue Jays: Jonathan Davis, Joshua Palacios, Teoscar Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Santiago Espinal, Marcus Semien, Robbie Ray, Danny Jansen

Tampa Bay Rays: Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena, Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe, Willy Adames, Joey Wendle, Yandy Diaz, Josh Fleming, Mike Zunino

TOJ vs TAB Top Picks

Toronto Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Robbie Ray, Lourdes Gurriel Jr

Tampa Bay Rays: Manuel Margot, Brandon Lowe, Mike Zunino

TOJ vs TAB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena, Jonathan Davis

Infielders: Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Brandon Lowe, Joey Wendle

Pitcher: Robbie Ray (C)

Catcher: Mike Zunino (VC)

TOJ vs TAB Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Tampa Bay Rays will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above TOJ vs TAB playing 11, TOJ vs TAB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOJ vs TAB live and TOJ vs TAB game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

