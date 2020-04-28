Tokyo 2020 Chief Fires Warning That Olympics Could Get Scrapped Next Year; Fans React

The coronavirus pandemic has postponed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that were supposed to be held later this year. However, the latest comments from Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori sent social media into meltdown after the 82-year-old hinted that the Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled altogether if the coronavirus outbreak remains out of control in the summer of 2021. The scrapping of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 would be the first time the Games would be cancelled since World War II began in 1939.

The International Olympic Committee(IOC) and the Japanese government came to an agreement last month over the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc all across the globe. The Tokyo 2020 Games were postponed until July 2021 due to the COVID-19 plague. However, there is a chance that the Tokyo Olympics could be discarded completely according to comments made by Tokyo 2020 chief, Yoshiro Mori.

Tokyo Olympics coronavirus pandemic: COVID-19 impact on Tokyo 2020

While speaking to Nikkan Sports, Tokyo 2020 president Mori revealed his concern about the spread of the coronavirus in Japan. Japan has already recorded 13,000 cases of coronavirus and over 300 deaths so far. Questions were asked about whether a further delay might be required to analyse the situation of coronavirus in Japan. However, Mori denied the possibility of the Tokyo Olympics postponed by another year to be held in 2022, hinting that the games might need to be 'scrapped' instead.

