Tokyo 2020: Indian Equestrian Fouaad Mirza Falls Short; Finishes 23rd In Individual Final

India's first equestrian Fouaad Mirza, on Monday, failed to make it to the podium in the individual eventing at the Tokyo Olympics. In the top-25 equestrian final event, Fouaad Mirza, and his horse Seigneur Medicott finished 23rd in the individual eventing jumping and missed out on a medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Mirza came 23rd out of 25 with a final score of 59.60.

In the final, Mirza incurred 12.40 penalty points for an overall 59.60 that included the points from the three rounds of qualifying events -- dressage, cross country and jumping. The 29-year-old Bengaluru rider was the first equestrian to qualify for the Olympics since Imtiaz Anees in Sydney in the year 2000. Late Wing Commander I J Lamba (Atlanta 1996) was the only other Indian to have represented the country in equestrian at the Olympics.

Germany's Julia Krajewski wins gold in equestrian

Mirza started off the three qualifying eventing rounds with a spectacular dressage round by taking ninth place on Saturday. On Sunday, Mirza picked up 11.20 penalty points in the challenging Sea Forest Cross Country Course to be placed 22nd.

Mirza and Seigneur finished the cross country run in just over eight minutes after starting a bit late owing to a technical issue. In the final qualifying event, Mirza knocked two fences in the jumping round to incur eight penalty points en route to finishing 25th with an overall 47.2 penalty points.The final was once again a jumping round where the top 25 competed.

Germany's Julia Krajewski won the gold in the event, making her the first female Olympic champion in eventing's history. While individual eventing became a mixed event in Tokyo 1964, no woman had ever won gold in this event - until now, reported Olympics.com. Great Britain's Tom McEwen and Australia's Andrew Hoy took silver and bronze in the individual events respectively.

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza impresses all in the qualification round

(Image Credits: AP)

(Story Inputs: PTI)