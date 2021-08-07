Tokyo 2020: Indian National Anthem Plays At Olympics 2020 As Neeraj Chopra Scripts History

India creates history, as Neeraj Chopra clinched the Olympics gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw event on Saturday. Following his win, the Indian National anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana’ was played in the stadium as the entire social media filled up with praises and congratulations for the Javelin Thrower. India won its first-ever Gold medal in the Olympic track and field event in over 100 years with Chopra’s throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt, to win the javelin title at the Tokyo Games. India has previously won only two silver medals in the Olympic track and field by Norman Pritchard in the 200m and the 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games.

Two Czechs, Jakub Vadlejch with a throw of 86.67m and Vitezslav Vesely with a throw of 85.44m won silver and bronze respectively. Meanwhile, Johannes Vetter who was widely regarded as the pre-tournament favourite finished 9th and did not make it to the final round of the throws. Chopra made an impressive throw of 87.03m, leading the charts at the end of the first attempt. However, he bettered his performance with the second throw of 87.58m, which was enough to put him on the top and earned himself an Olympics gold. He became the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal-winning conquest in 10 meters Air-Riffle event during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, to win a gold in the Olympics individual events.

Emotions across India, at an all-time high as India scripts history

Netizens and sporting fans took over social media after Chopra’s win as everyone was stuck to their screen to witness the iconic moment on a Saturday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the many personalities to congratulate the gold medal winner. During a phone call with Chopra, PM Modi said, “Many congratulations to you. As the Olympics 2020 is going towards its conclusion, you have made the entire nation proud. This year, as the pandemic pushed the Olympics to one year later, you had to train more. You also suffered an injury, despite which you have spread your magic. This is all the result of hard work. The day you were leaving the country for the Tokyo Olympics and I met you, I saw the confidence in your eyes and you looked fearless. This is a great moment for the whole country.” PM Modi, in a video posted by ANI on Twitter, said that Neeraj’s performance and professionalism will inspire generations to come. Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan’s CM Ashok Gehlot, and Odisha’s CM Naveen Pattnaik were among others to take to Twitter and wish the athlete.

(Image Source: AP)