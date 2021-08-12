Tokyo Bronze Medallist Lovlina Borgohain Gets Slew Of Awards & Warm Welcome From Assam CM

Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain who won a bronze medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been showered by a bunch of rewards for her stunning performance at the global event. On her return to Guwahati, she was received by Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the airport and was felicitated with many rewards later. CM Himanta Biswa Sarna rewarded the bronze-medallist for bringing pride to the state. The full list of rewards is as follows-

Offer for the post of District Superintendent of Police

A road in Guwahati to be named after Lovlina Borgohain

A stadium to be constructed in her name at her hometown Golaghat

Rs 10 Lakhs prize money for her coach Sandhya Gurung

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma offers the post of DSP to #Tokyo2020 bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain. A road in Guwahati will be named after the boxer. A stadium will be constructed in her name in her home town Golaghat. Her coach will be given Rs 10 Lakhs.



I will continue to work hard and bring glory to my country: Lovlina Borgohain

The 23-year-old Lovelina put out a tweet thanking the CM upon her arrival. The tweet read, “Thank you Hon’ble CM @himantabiswa sir for such a warm welcome. I will continue to work hard and bring glory for my country,” Lovelina won the bronze medal in the 69kg women’s welterweight after losing her semi-final match 5-0 to Turkish Boxer, B Surmeneli. Surmeneli won the match after a unanimous decision by all five judges, marking her dominance in the sport.

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympics Contingent returned home with a total of seven Olympics medals. Men’s Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra earned India’s only gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by making a throw of 87.58 meters. This gold medal was the first for India in Olympics individual field and track events. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu earlier opened the medal tally for India by winning the silver medal in the Women’s 49kg category by lifting a weight of 202kg. Shuttler PV Sindhu picked up her second Olympics medal by winning the bronze medal against China’s He Bing Jiao. She had earlier won the silver medal for India in Badminton during the Rio Olympics 2016. Among other medal winners were wrestlers Ravi Dahiya who bagged a silver medal in the Men’s 57 kg category and Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal in the Men’s 65kg category. The Indian Men’s Hockey team also won the bronze medal, which came after a 41-year medal-less streak in Indian Olympics Hockey.

