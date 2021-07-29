Tokyo Games: Simone Biles Thanks Fans For 'outpouring Love & Support' Following Her Exit

USA's Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been getting a lot of love and support after she decided to pull out of the final of the individual gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, July 28 due to concerns over her mental health. The withdrawal from the individual event came a day after Biles withdrew from the team event for the same reason.

Biles took to Twitter to thank the "outpouring love and support" that she has been receiving after her withdrawal.

the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. 🤍 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 29, 2021

She has been receiving messages of support from all over the world including India, from Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, and even the India Cricket head coach Ravi Shastri, saying that Biles "owes no explanation to no one."

Simone Biles' withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics

USA star Simone Biles arrived at the Tokyo Olympics on the back of massive expectations on her shoulders. The American was considered one of the favourites for the final as she was pursuing a record-equalling ninth career Olympic title.

After withdrawing from the team event final on Tuesday, Simon Biles revealed the difficulties she was facing with her mental health. Biles said, "After the performance, I put in, I just didn’t want to continue."

She continued, “I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in the sport right now… we need to protect our mind and body and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. I don’t trust myself so much… maybe it’s getting old.”

Biles receives special "GOAT" emoji from Twitter

Simon Biles became the first female athlete and the first Olympian to receive her custom Twitter hashtag emoji of the GOAT (greatest of all time). In reference to Biles' jaw-dropping achievements, the social media giant wrote last week, "Witness greatness Tweet with greatness." She is the only gymnast in Olympics history to ever win four gold medals at a single game. Moreover, Biles is also the only American in the top five when it comes to popularity. The other four represent Japan.

(Image Credits: AP)