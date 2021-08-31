As India rejoiced the victory of Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil on their 'gold' at the Tokyo Paralympics, Indian airline IndiGeo too did not hold back to show their appreciation. On Tuesday, Indigo announced that it would be offering free unlimited tickets that too for the entirety of a year to the Paralympians who made India proud. The unlimited tickets will be available to the athletes on both domestic and international routes starting September 1 which will go on till August 31, 2021.

What did the airline state?

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta, while proffering the unlimited air pass to the Paralympians stated, "All of us at IndiGo are extremely proud of you both Avani and Sumit. You have demonstrated grit, courage, and resilience. We know it's not been easy. You have made the country proud and with all humility, we would offer you both free tickets on Indigo for a year." The airline in a statement recognised the efforts of Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil each of whom had made India proud in their respective field. Indigo had previously also offered Javelin Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra an unlimited air pass post his historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sumit Antil scripts history

Sumit Antil scripted history at the Tokyo Paralympics by not only for winning the gold medal with a world record but also breaking the record thrice in a row. Sumit won the gold in the javelin F64 final event for staging a tremendous throw of 66.95m. Interestingly, he beat his own record twice later on by scoring 68.08m on his second throw and 68.55m on his fifth throw.

Avani Lekhara clinches Gold in Para Shooting

India's Avani Lekhara on Monday made history by becoming the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Competing in the Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event, she won the gold medal with a score of 249.6 equalling the world record and Paralympic record. The second place went to China's Zhang C, while the third place went to Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine. Iryna Shchetnik holds the World Record of 249.6 points. Avani's Paralympic record surpasses Slovakia's Veronika Vadovičová score of 207.8, which came up during the Rio Olympics 2016.