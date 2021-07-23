Last Updated:

Tokyo Hits 6-month High In COVID Cases Even As The Much-awaited Tokyo Olympics Begin

Tokyo hits six-month high in COVID cases one day before Tokyo Olympics commences. COVID situation in Tokyo to worsen as per experts. 23% of Japanese vaccinated

Tokyo

The COVID-19 cases in Tokyo had hit a six-month high one day before the Olympics begins, on Thursday, July 22. 1,979 new COVID cases are the highest since 2,044 cases were recorded on January 15. Despite a state of emergency being declared on July 12 by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, there has been a sharp rise in cases since. The emergency measures in place by the Japanese government are to last until August 22. The measures include a ban on alcohol sales and shorter hours for restaurants and bars.

The Olympics begin on Friday, post a delay of one year due to the pandemic, and will end on August 8. Spectators are banned from all venues in the Tokyo area. Only limited audiences are allowed at a few outlying sites.

Tokyo hits six-month high in COVID cases one day before Tokyo Olympics commences

Suga was visited by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization Director-General. The Japanese government, led by Yoshihide Suga, has been heavily criticised and blamed for prioritising the Olympics over the nation’s health. As per recent surveys, his public support ratings have fallen to around 30%. In Tokyo Olympics-related diplomacy, Suga is to meet with U.S. first lady Jill Biden on Thursday and have dinner at the state guest house. Suga also met with Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, who is in Tokyo for the Olympics. 

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Emperor Naruhito receive visitors over Tokyo Olympics; COVID situation in Tokyo to worsen 

Kentaro Kobayashi, the director of the opening ceremony, was dismissed over a past Holocaust joke, on Thursday. Emperor Naruhito also received a courtesy visit from Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee President at the Imperial Palace. The Emperor said that he hoped all athletes will compete in good health and achieve their best performances. Bach said in response that the Olympic community is doing its best not to pose any risk to the Japanese. So far, Japan has reported about 8,53,000 COVID cases and 15,100 deaths in total, since the start of the pandemic. However, the number of cases and deaths as a share of the population is much lower than in many other countries. About 23% of Japanese are fully vaccinated so far, and experts have warned that infections in the city of Toyko will worsen in the coming few weeks.

