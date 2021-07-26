Tokyo OIympics 2020: Windsurfer Gets 'Avatar' Haircut, Hopes To Become 'true Air Bender'

Dutch windsurfer Kiran Badloe, who is competing in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, prepared for his event by sharing a picture of his new haircut on Instagram. The look is a bright blue arrow pointing forward shaved into his head inspired by the character Aang from the television show ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’. In the caption, Badloe said his look is a tribute to the “one and only true wind master” who has the power to manipulate the elements, starting with wind - a skill that Badloe hopes will translate to his time on the water in Tokyo.

While taking to social media, Badloe posted a photo of Aang and his arrow and explained, “This haircut is a tribute to the one and only true wind master. The avatar, the last air bender known to be alive. I hope the spirit of this great warrior gives me the power to sail well this week and use the wind in my favor. One day I dream of become a master of the wind myself, a true air bender”.

Netizens call Badloe's look 'super dope'

Badloe's haircut was a huge hit with fans watching the games. Several internet users also called his look “super dope” and said, “there could not be any better haircut, seriously”. One user said, “I hope this guy wins every medal at the Olympics”. Another added, “This is now a Kiran Badloe stan account #king”.

Meanwhile, Badloe is the winner of the past three RS:X World Championships. According to Netherland News Live, he took second place in race five after winning race four in the RS:X class. This strengthened his leading position in the standings. Currently, Badloe is four points ahead of Italian Mattia Camboni in the standings in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

(Image: Kiran Badloe's Instagram)



