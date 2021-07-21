Tokyo Olympics: 13-year-old Sky Brown Set To Make Debut, Says 'it's Unbelievable'

As skateboarding is all set to make its debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games with three other sports including karate, sport climbing, and surfing, 13-year-old Sky Brown cannot wait to go out and perform at the event for team Great Britain. Brown is the youngest member of her contingent as she stated her disbelief about her debut performance at the Olympics. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, she mentioned her life goal to go out, enjoy herself and be happy.

The 13-year-old on her Olympic debut

Talking about her performance at the upcoming games, Brown stated "It's crazy; I can't believe it. It's honestly more than I dreamt because I never really thought of it. I'm so happy, so excited and am just going to skate like I do every day and just enjoy my time."

On the issues faced by athletes in training restrictions due to COVID-19, she mentioned that her sport allowed her to practice anywhere. "It actually hasn't been that bad. Some skateboard areas are closed and stuff -- some of my favourites are closed and that was a bummer, but like I have said skateboarding can be done anywhere whenever you want. You can practice on flat ground, you can go upstairs, you can use empty swimming pools, and it's really cool. That's what I love about skateboarding, you can do it anywhere you want."

Sky Brown got inspired by her father

Competing in the business for a 13-year-old isn't that simple, but Brown found inspiration in her father and his skateboard. "Well, I don't know -- my dad skated -- he built a backyard mini-around and my skateboard was my favourite toy and my dad's skateboard was my favourite toy, so I would play around all day on it, go to the supermarket with it and go everywhere with it -- and I don't know, I guess my dad really inspired me to it. When he did it, it looked so super cool and super fun and I wanted to do it - it looked really fun!" she explained.

She also spoke about her upcoming launch of Reaching the Sky, which is streaming in India on Discovery+ and mentioned she feels blessed and thankful. "I feel really lucky. I am super thankful. It has also made me a better person. I am having the best life ever and it is also making me want to give back. It's really cool, it has made me a better person. I mean I don't think it's hard at all. I mean I am just enjoying my time, trying to get better. Honestly, it's just fun," she said.

"I never really thought I wanted to go pro. I was just playing and getting better. I was skating with my dad, my friends and my brother and just playing. Just trying to do new tricks and I guess that got me better and turned me into a pro. I never really thought... I mean, I thought it [competing at the Olympics] would be cool but, I was just having fun," she said on being asked about her decision to go pro.

On her decision to be a part of the Tokyo Olympics

The kid also went on to explain her decision to be associated with team Great Britain. "I wanted to do Olympics really bad when I first heard they were going to do Olympic skateboarding, but my parents didn't want me to. They thought it was going to be too much pressure and competition. But Team GB skateboarding DM'd us and texted us and Facetimed us and said, 'Just get out there. There's no pressure. You can quit anytime.' I feel like the UK is very relaxed and that's why we thought the UK was better and that's why we did it. I begged my parents, they still said no but I begged them and begged them and then they said okay, yes," she revealed.

"I think the whole world will see it. I think skateboarding has definitely grown but I think it's going to get bigger and bigger after it's been in the Olympics. I am excited to see what happens,", she said as she signed off.

(SOURCE-ANI)

(IMAGE- AP/ INSTAGRAM- SKY BROWN)