Tokyo Olympics: 1st Group Of Indian Athletes Arrive In Japan As Event Begins On July 23

An 88 member Indian contingent including 54 athletes arrived in Tokyo on Sunday for the upcoming Olympic Games which is scheduled to start on July 23, 2021. Athletes and their support staff in eight disciplines namely badminton, archery, hockey, judo, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics, and table tennis, arrived in Tokyo.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) shared a video of the arrival of the Olympic contingent for the Tokyo Games. With 127 athletes, Tokyo Olympics will be India's highest ever, participant contingent. The tweet by SAI was a video of some of the athletes which had a caption informing that the athletes had landed safely.

Formal send-off for Indian Athletes

The first batch of Indian athletes was given a formal send-off on Saturday at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Union Minister for Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur and the Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports conveyed their best wishes to the athletes in their addresses.

The ceremony, on Saturday, was also attended by Narinder Dhruv Batra, the President of the Indian Olympic Association, Rajeev Mehta the Secretary-General of the Indian Olympic Association, and Sandip Pradhan the Director-General of SAI among other dignitaries. To ensure the safety of the players, only the entry of the dignitaries and other officials who had a COVID-19 negative test report was allowed.

Anurag Thakur said, "When you go to represent the country at the Olympics, it is not just an important moment for you but for the whole country. This has been possible because of your discipline, determination, and dedication and that is why you are here representing Team India."

"I am sure when you are going to be on the field, when you are going to be participating, you will be there with your full energy, determination, and motivation. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, please go with a free mind. 135 crore Indians are with you, their good wishes and blessings are with you," he added.

Tokyo Olympics will run up to August 8 this year. The event was originally scheduled to be held last year, however, it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image Credits: @Media_SAI - Twitter)