Tokyo Olympics 2020: As Tropical Storm ‘Nepartak’ Approaches, Organisers Reschedule Events

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Monday were forced to reschedule rowing and archery due to the strong and powerful winds expected as tropical storm ‘Nepartak’ barrelled towards northeastern Japan. Gusts up to 108 kilometres (67 miles) per hour were expected to make landfall and affect the games, Japan's meteorological agency said in an official statement. The storm had suddenly shifted its centre from the Tokyo area to northeastern regions, including Fukushima. The weather agency warned of the heavy downpours and high winds and waves over the Japanese capital as well as other prefectures.

"In line with the current weather forecast, the schedule for the rowing and archery events due to take place on the 27th have already been changed," Tokyo 2020 announced in an official statement on July 26. "At this time, there are no plans to change the schedule for any of the other events due to be held on Tuesday,” it added. “Unlike an earthquake, we’re able to predict the path of a typhoon so we’re able to prepare in advance,” Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya, meanwhile said in televised remarks.

The Tokyo Olympics game organizers told reporters that they would closely monitor the weather reports and activate contingency plans for bad weather "should the need arise". They had to, although, scrap the final day of competition for Olympic surfing citing the big waves whipped up by the storm at Tsurigasaki Beach, 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Tokyo.

Emergency evacuation orders for resort town

Authorities issued emergency evacuation orders in the resort town of Atami, the region impacted by a landslide earlier this month that killed 21 people. Nearly six people are still missing. Referring to the storm as a typhoon, Japan’s meteorological agency cancelled all trains, including the bullet trains across several areas for Tuesday afternoon. The US Navy called ‘Nepartak’ a tropical storm. Last year, Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan as the country hosted the Rugby World Cup. At least three pool matches were cancelled after more than 100 people died in the natural calamity.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 commenced on July 23 after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Emperor of Japan Naruhito declared the Tokyo Olympics 2020 officially open with President Seiko Hashimoto giving a powerful speech at the Opening Ceremony. Tennis star Naomi Osaka lighted the Olympic flame as the games officially began.