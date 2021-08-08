Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch It Live?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 turned out to be India's best-ever with regards to the overall medal tally. India will be finishing the tournament with gold, two silver, and four bronze to their name. The previous best had come during the 2012 edition in London (six).

As the tournament draws to a close, a grand closing ceremony will be taking place later on Sunday and without further ado, let's find out how and where the closing ceremony can be viewed live.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony and when is the occasion?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 8. The closing ceremony will commence at 8 pm local time or 4.30 pm IST. The live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony can be watched on the Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD (English), whereas the viewers can stick to Sony TEN 3 HD/SD for enjoying Hindi commentary. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the closing ceremony will be on the SonyLiv app.

What do the five rings on the Olympic symbol represent?

The Olympic symbol consists of five interlaced rings of equal dimensions in five different colors i.e. blue, yellow, black, green, and red. The Olympic symbol represents the union of the five continents (Africa, Asia, America, Europe, and Oceania) and the meeting of athletes from throughout the world at the Olympic Games.

Coming back to India's performances in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, it was Mirabai Chanu who opened the account by clinching silver on Day 2 of the competition in weightlifting and Neeraj Chopra added finishing touches on Saturday evening by striking solid gold in the men's javelin throw final.

The promising athlete from Haryana produced a throw of 87.58 in his second attempt in the final which was enough for him to take the top place in the final. Germany's World No 1 and favourite to win the gold medal Johannes Vetter failed to progress beyond the halfway stage in the final after finishing outside the top eight. He finished ninth.

Bronze medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia will be India’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony’s parade of nations. Manpreet Singh, captain of the bronze medal-winning Indian men’s hockey team, and ace boxer as well as former Olympic medalist MC Mary Kom had shared the honor during the opening ceremony.