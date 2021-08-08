Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony: Who Will Be India's Flag Bearer For Closing Ceremony

The biggest sporting spectacle Tokyo Olympics 2020 has finally reached its finale with many new champions crowned, records made and shattered and controversies erupting in the middle of games. After India's slow start to the games, the country finished with a flurry of medals towards the end with Neeraj Chopra's gold medal effort on Sunday being the icing on the cake. Today we take a look at details about Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony, how to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony and when is Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony will happen on Sunday, 8 August with the event scheduled to start at 8 pm local time or 4.30 pm IST. Fans can watch the live telecast of the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 1 HD, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Six, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) will also simulcast the event. The Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony will be available on Sony Liv.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Who will be India's flag bearer for the closing ceremony?

Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be India’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony’s parade of nations. Manpreet Singh, captain of the bronze medal-winning Indian men’s hockey team, and ace boxer MC Mary Kom had shared the honour during the opening ceremony.

India's performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020

India ended their campaign at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with their best-ever haul of seven medals — one gold, two silver, and four bronze. Neeraj Chopra was the star of the Indian contingent winning the country's second Olympic gold and first in Track and field on Sunday. Abhinav Bindra won the country's first gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics The Haryana youngster produced a throw of 87.58 in his second attempt in the final which was enough for him to take the top place in the final. Germany's World No 1 and favourite to win the gold medal Johannes Vetter failed to progress beyond the halfway stage in the final after finishing outside the top eight.

Bajrang Punia beat Daulet Niyazbekov in the bronze medal playoff to earn a podium finish on Olympic debut. The other Indian medalist at this year's Olympics were Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya (both silver) in weightlifting and wrestling respectively, while P V Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's hockey team secured the bronze.